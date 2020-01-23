The Vermont Supreme Court has ruled that a Lamoille County judge was not wrong to allow a jury to see evidence of smashed cars while it was hearing the case of a man who allegedly lied about smashing up those cars.
The three-justice panel issued its decision Jan. 6.
In December 2018, a Lamoille County jury found James Wheelock, 37, a Johnson resident, guilty of perjury, subornation of perjury and obstruction of justice. Wheelock was sentenced last March to serve 4 to 4.5 years in prison.
He appealed, saying the court should not have admitted evidence detailing the damage that Wheelock allegedly did to two cars after a drunken row at a party. The court instructed the jury to count the vehicle damage as relevant only to Wheelock’s motives for perjury and obstruction, and not as “propensity” evidence, or evidence that he might do something wrong in the future.
The high court said Wheelock argued that the evidence had little value in proving he’d been at the party “because there was ample other evidence to establish his presence.
“We conclude that the court did not abuse its discretion in admitting evidence about the damaged vehicles as relevant to defendant’s motive to lie,” the justices ruled. “We conclude that the court acted within its discretion in determining that the evidence was relevant to show motive and this probative value was not outweighed by undue prejudice.”
— Tommy Gardner