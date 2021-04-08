A cold case from last summer involving a stolen pickup truck was cracked open after police traced the alleged perpetrator back to a bottle of soda he left behind.
Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department detective Scott Kirkpatrick said he was able to arrest the alleged thief, Cole Wendell Brooks, 36, last month after securing a warrant for Brooks’s DNA.
The arrest was logged last week, concluding an eight-month investigation.
Brooks, who is currently housed at the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury for an unrelated crime, is accused of stealing a pickup truck with a boat attached to it from the Johnson Maplefields early in the morning of July 26, 2020.
According to Kirkpatrick, the boat was detached a short way down the road and the thief continued along in the pickup truck. Kirkpatrick later tracked the vehicle to a location in Barre, with the help of social media informants.
He said, “I asked the owner to look very carefully at the truck and see if anything seemed different.”
The truck’s owner pointed out an empty bottle of Orange Crush soda and told Kirkpatrick that he had bought it but hadn’t had a chance to drink it.
Kirkpatrick took the bottle as evidence and got a DNA sample from it, which matched Brooks, who was already in the Combined DNA Index System.
However, Kirkpatrick said, state law enforcement officials required him to get a new sample, to be sure. He applied for a warrant and was able to get a swab from the incarcerated Brooks.
