A man who successfully overturned his 2011 sex crime conviction only to be found guilty again by a jury last year announced last week he is appealing his conviction to the Vermont Supreme Court.
James R. Menize, 58, a former Johnson resident who is currently incarcerated at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, was sentenced last week in Lamoille County Superior Court.
Judge Michael Harris ordered Menize to serve 12 years to life after being convicted by a jury last October of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under age 13. Menize was also ordered to serve a consecutive sentence of 2-8 years following a guilty verdict by the same jury of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
According to court documents, Menize, who was a janitor at Waterville Elementary School at the time of the 2010 allegations, was accused of inappropriately touching two young girls at a sleepover at his house, allegedly climbing into bed with the girls in the middle of the night and touching them.
School officials said they had no information linking the charges to any incidents at school.
In 2011, Menize was sentenced to spend 20 years to life in prison after being convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault.
On the eve of last October’s jury draw, the state amended one of those two counts to the lesser felony-level lewd and lascivious charge based on a change of testimony from a witness.
In 2018, Menize successfully petitioned the court to vacate his 2011 conviction after a judge ruled Menize’s trial lawyer didn’t do a good enough job representing him.
Last year Menize, who represented himself in the second trial, filed a motion to dismiss the case on the basis that his right to a speedy trial had been hampered. But that motion was denied, partly because of the number of motions Menize kept filing and partly because the pandemic put a hold on jury trials for a year and a half.
Last week, Menize was granted court-appointed counsel for his Supreme Court appeal, after he requested the court find him indigent.
