Craig Hall, 70, died in a fire at his home on Westman Road in Cambridge March 17.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit says it does not appear to be suspicious.
The Cambridge Fire Department was called out to the fire at 823 Westman Road just after midnight to find a detached shop and barn at the home completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters later found Hall’s body, who was not initially identified, in the barn.
Hall was taken chief medical examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy.
