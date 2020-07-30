Push came to shove in a dispute on Whitefield Drive in Cambridge.
Vermont State Police have accused William Marlette, 57, of Cambridge of disorderly conduct in the incident July 24 at 9:06 p.m.
Police said investigation showed Marlette had shoved and punched a neighbor, James Towne, 33, of Jeffersonville. Towne was not seriously injured. Marlette had injuries to his face that were later treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Marlette’s due in Lamoille County Superior Court Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.