Push came to shove in a dispute on Whitefield Drive in Cambridge.

Vermont State Police have accused William Marlette, 57, of Cambridge of disorderly conduct in the incident July 24 at 9:06 p.m.

Police said investigation showed Marlette had shoved and punched a neighbor, James Towne, 33, of Jeffersonville. Towne was not seriously injured. Marlette had injuries to his face that were later treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center. 

Marlette’s due in Lamoille County Superior Court Sept. 16.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.