A 71-year-old Cambridge woman was seriously injured in a one-car crash on Route 15, June 2.
Vermont State Police say Brooke Gurley was driving a 2020 Lincoln Navigator when the car left the road, became airborne, and landed in a farm field on its wheels.
Cambridge Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and found the operator conscious, but unable to move. She was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
