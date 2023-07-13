A Cambridge 3-year-old died after falling into a below-ground storage tank at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, according to Vermont State Police.

Police said the child, who was participating in the day-camp program at the resort, received “life-threatening injuries” after falling into the water-filled tank while walking near an outdoor splash pad at around 3 p.m. on July 6. He was in the tank for approximately 10 minutes, according to police, before being removed from the tank by on-duty lifeguards.

