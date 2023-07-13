A Cambridge 3-year-old died after falling into a below-ground storage tank at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, according to Vermont State Police.
Police said the child, who was participating in the day-camp program at the resort, received “life-threatening injuries” after falling into the water-filled tank while walking near an outdoor splash pad at around 3 p.m. on July 6. He was in the tank for approximately 10 minutes, according to police, before being removed from the tank by on-duty lifeguards.
Cambridge Rescue and Cambridge Fire Department responded alongside state police and the child was transported by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of “critical, life-threatening injuries.” According to an online fundraiser to cover medical expenses on behalf of the boy’s family, he was put on life support until he died on July 8.
Police notified the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Department for Children and Families following the incident.
In a statement, resort president Lisa Howe acknowledged that “outside agencies” were investigating the incident, and that the resort was “devastated that this accident occurred” while offering support services for employees and others in the surrounding community.
Editor’s note: Aaron Calvin’s partner works at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.