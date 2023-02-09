A 44-year-old Burlington man was shot in the chest and a suspect, Tovi Rose Mesick, 40, of Jeffersonville was arrested following a shooting at the Salmon Run Apartments in Burlington Sunday.
Mesick pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court to a charge of attempted second murder on Monday.
She was ordered held without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans. Mesick appeared by video from prison.
Stephen Furtado, 44, who was shot inside his apartment, was in stable condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center on Tuesday, officials said.
Mesick had recently returned from Florida and had been staying with Furtado and his wife, Heidi, 41, for about three days, Burlington Police said.
An argument developed upstairs between Mesick and Furtado. His wife said she overheard “get out” and what later proved to be a gunshot, police said.
Winooski police took Mesick into custody on Main Street about a half hour after the 6:30 p.m. shooting, Burlington police said.
Mesick, who was awarded a Purple Heart while serving in the U.S. Army as a gunner during combat in Iraq, underwent gender transition while facing a major federal gun prosecution in Vermont, records show.
Burlington Police provided first aid after the shooting before Burlington Fire and Rescue arrived, acting Burlington police chief John Murad said. The Burlington Fire Department wheeled him out of an apartment and to a waiting ambulance for the short run up the hill to the hospital.
Mesick was charged in January 2020 with being both a convicted felon and a drug user in illegal possession of firearms, federal court records show. Those charges were eventually dismissed for technical reasons. Court papers show Mesick petitioned the court to have authorities give back the guns.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and state police found 16 firearms, including several high-powered assault rifles at Mesick’s Jeffersonville home in January 2020. They also found 400 pounds of ammunition and a large bag of marijuana, the ATF said in court papers at the time.
Federal prosecutors dropped the charges in August 2021 because they believed they could have trouble showing Mesick had knowledge of both crimes due to circumstances.
Mesick was on state probation at the time for aggravated assault with a firearm by pointing it at a victim in Burlington in September 2017, records show.
Mesick also has a previous arrest in Burlington for aggravated assault for cutting open a man, resulting in his organs hanging out in 2013, records said. The Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped that case.
Chittenden County prosecutors in 2017 had Mesick plead guilty to the gun assault but offered a deferred sentence that allowed for the conviction to be eliminated by staying out of trouble for five years.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Drescher said when dropping the federal gun charges, the government was told that Mesick believed that possession of firearms was legal because a defense lawyer maintained the aggravated assault with a firearm conviction would be wiped off the defendant’s criminal record.
Then-assistant federal defender David McColgin said Mesick served in the military from 1999 to 2009, including a deployment to Iraq from 2005-06 and won multiple service-related awards. Mesick had more than 150 missions as a gunner with the Vermont Army National Guard.
Mesick said she got blown up three times with the final one in May 2006 being the worst. That is when she was awarded the Purple Heart, Mesick said.
McColgin said Mesick suffered a traumatic brain injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.