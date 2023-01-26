A man who was doused with pepper spray by police after he allegedly damaged homes and vehicles in downtown Morrisville last month has been arraigned on several unlawful mischief charges.
Morristown Police Department officer Cole Charbonneau, in a Jan. 3 affidavit, said he responded to a call on Dec. 28 at 3:19 a.m., reporting that a man had damaged vehicles and smashed a home window on Upper Main Street and encountered a man walking along the street holding a large shovel over his right shoulder “like a baseball bat.”
During the ensuing encounter, the man — Jeffrey Castonguay, 41, of Shelburne — refused to drop the shovel, screaming profanities that he wanted to get out of town. According to the affidavit, Charbonneau had his stun gun drawn but ultimately doused Castonguay with pepper spray, handcuffed him and took him to Copley Hospital where he was later sedated.
After that, police investigated the scenes of alleged mayhem caused by Castonguay, which Charbonneau enumerated in his affidavit: broken windows or glass storm doors at five different buildings and damage to three different cars.
According to the affidavit, there was roughly $4,500 in damage.
Castonguay pleaded not guilty Jan. 9 to one count of felony unlawful mischief, seven counts of misdemeanor unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.