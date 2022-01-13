One of the men who last month allegedly broke into a Morristown home and robbed a woman staying there of thousands of dollars was arraigned on the charges last week.
Bowie Bouchard, 34, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty in Lamoille County Superior Court to felony charges of burglary and assault and robbery.
According to a Morristown Police Department affidavit, in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, Bowie and another man, who police have not named, kicked in the door of a home in the Pinecrest mobile home park and demanded one of the people there to “give me the stuff.”
He then allegedly stuffed a rag soaked with bleach into the woman’s mouth, but she pushed him away and ran into another room, where she was allegedly held at knifepoint by the other person.
The woman told police that Bouchard grabbed her backpack off the bed and ran out of the house. She said the backpack had $4,500 in it.
Another woman at the house said she and the alleged victim were “paranoid” that Bouchard might come over and rob the house because he knew the homeowner had money.
If convicted, Bouchard faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.
