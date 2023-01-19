A Jeffersonville man is accused of committing sexual and domestic violence against a person who came forward to police after reading about his arrest for a road rage shooting last spring.
According to court documents, Jermaine Morris, 42, raped a woman with whom he had previously had a regular sexual relationship and threatened her on separate occasions with a gun and a knife.
On Jan. 4, Morris pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated first-degree domestic assault with a weapon, one count of aggravated first-degree domestic assault, and sexual assault without consent, all felonies. Morris also pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening.
Morris’s alleged victim told Vermont State Police investigators that, during the four years she was with him, Morris made her give him most of her earnings from her job, forced her to grow marijuana on her property so she could make more money for him, and forced her to post nude photos of herself on a “casual dating” website.
“He told her that she was either going to sell herself, cocaine, or marijuana because he wanted more money,” the Nov. 15 state police affidavit written by Trooper Vienna Gildea stated.
The alleged victim said she bought Morris car parts and a firearm and told police “what Morris wanted he got because otherwise she would be abused.”
She also said Morris made her house other women at her home and she believed he was making them sell cocaine for him.
She told police she finally came forward last May after discovering Morris had shot at another car during a road rage incident in Jeffersonville and tried to get her to hide the gun.
The couple in the other car said they were out for a leisurely drive last April when Morris sped up and tailgated them, driving erratically behind their car through a residential neighborhood. They said Morris later came back, stuck a gun out his car window and fired off roughly five rounds at their truck.
On April 27 troopers secured a search warrant and searched Morris’s home, while his wife cooperated. She told police Morris had been in New York since the 18th — the day of the alleged road rage incident. Morris’s gun was not in his gun safe.
The alleged victim in the latest case said that’s because Morris put the gun in a box outside his house and told her to take it. He later came to her house and disappeared for several hours into the woods. When he came back, he was wet and dirty, and the gun was gone.
She said before Morris left in the middle of the night, he deleted all traces of himself from her cellphone.
Last June, Morris pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of careless or negligent driving and carrying a dangerous weapon. He was released on $15,000 bail — after Judge Michael Harris reduced it from $25,000 — and the court allowed Morris’s wife to act as his custodian as the case proceeds.
According to Morristown Police Department logs, in 2019, a 37-year-old Jermaine Morris of Jeffersonville was accused of simple assault. Lamoille County prosecutor Aliena Gerhard confirmed it is the same person, but no charges were filed.
Morris was arrested for the latest assault charges in November after he turned himself over to police.
The domestic assault charges each carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years, the same as the charges stemming from last April’s road rage incident.
Morris was released on conditions that include him being on a strict curfew, being forbidden to have a firearm and prohibiting him from having any contact with the alleged victim.
