The investigation continues into a serious shooting in Johnson last week, an incident the victim says was sparked by him loudly accusing the reported shooter of drug dealing at the apartment building where they both live, according to the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department.
Now, federal authorities are also pressing criminal charges.
George Goins, 64, of Johnson pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park on June 8 to attempted second degree murder of Alexander Harcourt, 26, also of Johnson.
Goins also has denied criminal charges of heroin possession, reckless endangerment and three counts of aggravated assault, one with a weapon and one with a deadly weapon at the apartment building at 288 Railroad St.
Judge Lisa Warren ordered him held without bail.
Meanwhile, federal authorities have filed a criminal complaint in U.S. District Court in Burlington charging Goins with being a convicted felon in possession of a pair of firearms on June 7.
Goins is at least a two-time convicted felon, according to an affidavit by Lamoille Deputy Sheriff Jason Perry, who is assigned to the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force. No federal court date has been set.
Perry said Goins has a felony conviction in the Bronx, N.Y. for selling controlled substances in 1991. He received a 3-to-6-year prison term, Perry wrote in court papers.
Goins also has another felony conviction in Lamoille County for receiving stolen property and was handed a suspended 3-year prison term, Perry said. The date of the conviction was not listed in the court affidavit.
According to the affidavit in the state case by Det. Kevin Lehoe of the sheriff’s department, Harcourt said he and Goins got into a confrontation about 2:45 a.m. June 7 after an intoxicated Harcourt walked home from a friend’s house and began loudly “talking shit” in the parking lot about Goins selling drugs at the apartment building.
Harcourt told police Goins came out of his apartment and the two argued for a bit before Goins drew a gun and shot him in the neck. Part of the shooting was captured on security video by a neighbor, police say.
Goins fled the scene shortly after the shooting and Harcourt was taken by ambulance to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, where he told police his side of the story.
Miranda Wells, 25, of Fairfax, one of two females at Goins’s apartment police spoke to shortly after the shooting, was later ordered into court on suspicion of accessory after the fact, Lehoe said. He said Wells earlier had been wanted on suspicion she was harboring a fugitive by driving Goins around.
According to Lehoe’s affidavit, a different woman at Goins’s apartment told police later that day she had left some information out: that Goins, while he was fleeing, had thrown the gun believed used to shoot Harcourt down the embankment behind the apartment.
Investigators found a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol outside the apartment complex where Goins and Harcourt live, police said.
Superior Court Judge Michael Harris also authorized a search warrant for Goins’s apartment, and investigators found a 9-mm semi-automatic pistol and considerable ammunition, Perry said.
The sheriffs say the state police search team recovered a bullet embedded in the ceiling of the apartment building entrance near where Harcourt was shot and also seized two bundles — 20 small bags — of heroin in the apartment bedroom.
The following day, June 8, South Burlington Police and the DEA got a lead on Goins and tracked him down to the LaQuinta Inn on Williston Road. South Burlington Police arrested him as he tried to go to the nearby Price Chopper at Hinesburg and Williston Road about 10:15 a.m., officials said.
Shayne Spence, who lives in the same building as Harcourt and Goins, said on Facebook, “I'm sad that this craziness found its way to my apartment complex, but so happy that my friend/neighbor has made it through this okay and that a man who has pushed poison in our community for years will likely be finally brought to justice.”
A conviction for second-degree attempted murder carries a presumptive minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, and a maximum life sentence.
