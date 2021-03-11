The victim of a reported domestic assault in Hyde Park sent their alleged attacker to hospital with a gunshot wound, the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 28, of Johnson, was first treated at Copley Hospital for a gunshot wound to his abdomen before being taken by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
The News & Citizen does not name victims of domestic or sexual assault.
According to a UVM spokesperson, no information on Sturtevant-Hatch’s condition was available on Tuesday afternoon. That response is provided in the event that the person has been released, died or their family requests that information be restricted.
Det. Scott Kirkpatrick from the sheriff’s department confirmed that Sturtevant-Hatch was alive, and has a relief from abuse order against him.
Police said no charges have been filed.
On Sunday, March 7, at approximately 8:55 p.m., the victim called the sheriff’s department saying they’d shot Sturtevant-Hatch inside the victim’s home, after which he left the scene in the victim’s vehicle and headed to Copley.
But Sturtevant-Hatch actually went to another home in Hyde Park shortly after fleeing the scene. Officers from Morristown Police and first responders went to the home, and Sturtevant-Hatch was then taken to UVM Medical Center by ambulance.
The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 888-3502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.