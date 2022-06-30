A Hardwick man was held without bail after he allegedly attacked Vermont State Police troopers with an excavator after they came to his home to arrest his son, as seen in dashboard camera footage that has gone viral nationwide.
According to police, Wayne Tallman, 52, was arrested June 14 on a slew of accusations — two counts of aggravated assault on police, attempted second degree murder, reckless endangerment, impeding police and resisting arrest. He was ordered held without bail at his June 15 arraignment.
According to state police affidavits, police arrived at Tallman’s Scott Road home to arrest his son Brandon, who was wanted for allegedly assaulting a man and his mother in Woodbury two days earlier.
Police say Wayne Tallman smelled and looked intoxicated and told the troopers he was going to “crush your cruisers, then I’m going to bore a hole through you,” and then ran up the driveway to his excavator.
One of the troopers said he let go of the younger Tallman, who “started laughing hysterically, shouting something to the effect, ‘You’re all going to die now!’” Another trooper said he heard Brandon Tallman laughing and saying “you’re f--ked,” although it was unclear upon review what he actually said.
Wayne Tallman then allegedly started up his Hitachi excavator and drove it down the driveway toward the troopers, who were still wrestling with Brandon and Brandon’s mother, Amy Tallman. Police say Wayne held the bucket out over the top of one of the police cruisers and dropped it within a few inches of the car, even turning the bucket teeth side down “in a way that would pierce straight through the cruiser like a sharp knife.”
Trooper Gabriel Schrauf reported he pulled his gun on Tallman in the excavator and ordered him to get out, but Tallman instead swung the bucket “very close to” the other trooper, who leapt out of the way, and then back around toward Schrauf, almost hitting him.
Eventually police were able to handcuff both Tallmans after difficult struggles.
The entire excavator event stemmed from an incident two days earlier when Brandon Tallman allegedly assaulted a man and his mother in Woodbury after the man gestured at Tallman to slow down as he sped by. According to police, Tallman got out of his Jeep and beat the man up — he wound up bloody with a concussion and was taken to the hospital — and even punched the man’s 66-year-old mother in the face, breaking her glasses, and forced his way into their home until a person riding with Tallman urged him to leave.
Brandon Tallman pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary into a building and unlawful mischief.
The video of the excavator incident went viral all over the country after television station WCAX requested the dashboard camera footage and broadcast it last week.
