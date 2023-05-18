An all-terrain vehicle driver who, three years ago, killed his passenger after crashing while allegedly driving under the influence, will serve more than two years in prison.
According to court documents, on Aug. 20, 2020, James Abare, 29, of Johnson, was estimated to be driving as fast as 80 mph around the S-turns on Route 100 heading north into Eden Mills when he flipped the ATV, and his passenger was thrown from the vehicle.
Abare pleaded guilty last September to a charge of gross negligent driving resulting in a fatality. Last week, judge Mary Morrison issued Abare a criminal prison sentence of 5-12 years, all suspended except 30 months. He was also ordered to serve seven years of probation.
In the state’s sentencing memorandum, prosecutors asked for the 5-to-12-year sentence but argued for four years to serve instead of the 30 months Morrissey granted. As a basis for its sentencing request, prosecutors compared Abare’s case to four crashes in recent years that resulted in fatalities, with the drivers in all four eventually pleading guilty and receiving prison time.
Abare’s lawyers asked for only 90 days to serve, followed by six months of house arrest, which prosecutors stated is no longer legal in Vermont as of 2021.
Prosecutors also said Abare had been convicted of driving under the influence 10 months prior to the crash that killed Gleason, which “should have served as a wakeup call” and warranted a stiffer sentence.
“A life was taken, there needs to be some punitive measure,” deputy state’s attorney Stacy L. Graczyk wrote in her May 8 sentencing memo. “There needs to be a specific and general deterrent as part of the sentence.”
