After she went missing for 25 days, a Morristown family that lost nearly everything in a November fire, including their dog, were reunited with their pet last week.

The brindle colored, husky-pit bull mix Bailey was reportedly seen across Lamoille County after she ran from the flames and commotion following a late-night fire that left Jessica Harden and her family without a home.

On Dec. 7 at around 5:30 a.m., Bailey was seen on the lawn of Harden’s aunt’s home in Johnson. Her aunt laid out food that night hoping Bailey would return. The next morning, she did indeed return and, after being coaxed into submission with leftover turkey, she was lured into the back of an SUV.

After nearly a month of being away from home, Bailey didn’t recognize Harden at first, and barked and growled at her instead. Harden jumped into the vehicle, calling her name, and in that instant Bailey finally recognized her owner.

“She jumped over the back seat and came and sat on my lap in the front seat. I just hugged her and cried,” Harden said.

Harden reported that Bailey is doing well and adjusting to being back with her family.

“We did take her to the vet where they gave her some meds for her paws as they were sore and red from all the miles she put on her. Other than that, and being completely exhausted, she is in good health,” Harden said. “We are so glad she came back home.”

“Our community is amazing,” Harden said. “Bailey is one lucky pup to not only have her family that loved and missed her but a whole community looking out for her.”