Stowe Fire Department
- Total fire incidents: 25
- Overpressure rupture, explosion or overheating: 2
- Rescue and EMS: 45
- Hazardous conditions: 18
- Service calls: 4
- “Good intent” calls: 27
- False alarms: 215
- Grand total: 336
Stowe EMS
- Mutual aid: 37
- Calls to Stowe Mountain Resort: 70
- Calls within Stowe: 498
- Grand total: 630
From Stowe EMS: “Stowe EMS has not missed a call requesting a 911 response by the ambulance by our primary crew in either of these last two years, and although I don’t have data, this hasn’t happened in over 5 years at least. This might be me ‘speaking my language,’ but ultimately what this means is: Stowe EMS is consistently able to respond to any call for assistance, unless out on another call and therefore the primary crew is already busy.
We are often in a position where additional members than are scheduled make themselves available and a second crew responds, sometimes however we do require Mutual Aid resources if our primary crew is otherwise engaged and additional Stowe EMS resources aren’t available.
Another way to state this I suppose is: Stowe EMS has not missed a call due to having ‘no crew.’”
— Scott Brinkman, chief
Elmore Fire Department
- Car accidents: 5
- CO alarms: 4
- Fire alarms: 8
- Structure fire: 3
- Fire other: 1
- Vehicle fire: 1
- Injured hiker: 1
- Medical assist: 1
- Automatic aid Wolcott: 22
- Mutual aid: 1
