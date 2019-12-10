A section of North Wolcott Road will be closed to through traffic during the day beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The portion of the road between Morey Hill Road and Sand Hill Road will be closed to through traffic between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 11-13.
The daily closure will allow workers to begin repairing sections of North Wolcott Road, including a major washout at the Sand Hill Road intersection, that were damaged during the Halloween storm. The road will be reopened every afternoon; the detour for daily commuters includes Morey Hill Road, Baldwin Brook Road and Sand Hill Road, or vice versa. Other alternate routes include Denton Hill and West Hill roads in Craftsbury to Town Hill Road in Wolcott or Hatchbrook Road in Craftsbury to Garfield Road in Hyde Park.