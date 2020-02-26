Voters will fill three of the five seats on the Morristown Select Board on Town Meeting Day, March 3.

Eric Dodge is unopposed for re-election to a three-year term.

Incumbent Judy Bickford is also running for re-election, and is being challenged by Ryan Farrell.

Three people, Travis Douglass, Gary Nolan and Laura Streets, are competing to replace Chris Towne, who resigned from the board in January.

Bickford and Farrell responded to a News & Citizen questionnaire; their responses are found below. Responses from Douglass, Nolan and Streets were published Feb. 20.

Morristown voters can vote in their local elections, and in the statewide Vermont primary, at the Morristown municipal offices on Portland Street. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m.

Q: How long have you lived in town?

Bickford: Just over 20 years.

Farrell: I was born and raised in Marin County just north of San Francisco. After living in the city for some time, my wife and I decided we wanted to return to a more authentic way of life. Two years ago this led us to our journey to Morrisville, truly a quintessential and wonderfully dependable town. This was the change I was seeking for myself and my family. A place where I know my kids can have the freedom to be themselves and live in a community that shares genuine charm.

Q: Why are you running?

Bickford: I have always been interested in public service. It wasn’t until I retired from teaching and raising my children in Morristown that I felt that I could devote the time and attention necessary to hold office. Two and a half years ago I became a primary candidate for the Vermont House of Representatives and I have served on the Morristown Select Board for the past two years. I look forward to continuing my work for the community.

Farrell: While living in the city, I’d often felt like my voice didn’t count for much. On the contrary, upon moving to Morrisville I feel like there is much greater opportunity for me to get involved in government and have my voice heard. As a resident of the village, I wish to help the town grow in technology, contribute to economic prosperity and to provide new insight to solutions from a fresh perspective. Individuals with different backgrounds can create new insight into resolving problems and help emphasize our interconnectedness and underlying unity.

Q: Are you served on other boards?

Bickford: I have been a long-term board member at Lamoille County Habitat for Humanity. We are in the process of building our second Habitat house on Maple Street in Morrisville. I have been a member of the Morristown Board of Civil Authority for five years and have served on the town recreation commission. I served for 10 years as the chairperson of the board of trustees at the United Community Church of Morrisville (formerly the First Congregational). When our children were in school, I was active in the Peoples Academy Booster Club.

Farrell: I am the newest member on the board of trustees for the Morristown Historical Society.

Q: What is the town doing well?

Bickford: I think Morristown has made a good beginning to looking toward future needs such as affordable housing, highway maintenance and improvement and emergency medical services.

Farrell: The last few years I’ve lived here, I have witnessed a steady trend of growth; from the development of newly built apartments on Bridge Street to various new businesses and renovated storefronts. I have also appreciated the funky sculptures and the vibrant art chairs decorating downtown. This town is a true gem with tremendous opportunity for growth and development.

Q: What could the town do better?

Bickford: I believe that we are beginning to reach a crisis in affordable housing in the region, but particularly in Morristown. Over the past few years we have seen an increase in the number of homeless persons trying to survive in our community. We have seen an increasing number of existing homes being bought up and converted into apartments with rents going up. This makes existing housing less affordable to average people and impossible for people on fixed incomes.

Farrell: I think that the town has enormous potential to grow by adapting to the modern technological world. I would like to see the town taking steps to attract remote workers and incentivize tech businesses to relocate here. I think we could benefit by improving local public transportation, by expanding networks of pedestrian paths and further by beautifying the town with more functional outdoor areas.

Q: Do you think the town ought to rejoin the Lamoille County Planning Commission?

Bickford: I think that belonging to the Lamoille County Planning Commission could be helpful to Morristown. However, it will be necessary to make sure that our voices are heard and respected. It is never enough to expect that we should simply listen to others’ ideas without having them listen to our ideas as well.

Farrell: If the opportunity emerges, yes. Lamoille County Planning Commission allows for unity between regional communities in building relationships in towns that may or may not normally partner up in municipal planning. This integration is crucial to developing interconnectedness and social prosperity to our businesses and townsmen.

Q: How does the merging of the Lamoille South school district affect the town’s official relationship with the school district?

Bickford: I believe that the town and the school district have worked well together over the years. As you know, my husband serves as a school board member from Morristown. When issues come before both boards, we share our interests and points of view. I am happy to know that the Lamoille South Unified Union is going to do a comprehensive facilities needs assessment. I expect that town government will make an important contribution to that study.

Farrell: It’s difficult to say one way or another, considering we’re still at the infant stages of the merger. Change at its core comes with resistance because we believe we may lose something of value or fear that adaptation may not happen, but sometimes it allows us to recognize what works and what doesn’t. I will be interested to see how it affects the quality of education.

Q: Morristown has more social service agencies, organizations and individuals than anyone in the Lamoille County region. What role does the town play in facilitating those who help with things like substance use disorder, homelessness, mental health, poverty, and others?

Bickford: I am concerned about affordability of housing for people already in our community. As our people get older, they need additional support and help. Those social service agencies and organizations help provide this support. We should take steps to help them have access in the community and to provide resources to help them carry out their missions.

Farrell: When a town partakes in social services, it advocates for social justice and fights against social injustice. By creating access and providing information to the public, we promote and encourage culture, respect and diversity. Social services ensure that people have access to basic services, resources and information. By promoting public sensitivity, we allow our town to grow with integrity and kindness.

Q: What are the most pressing issues facing Morristown?

Bickford: As I mentioned several times already, I believe that housing affordability is one of the most important questions we face in Morristown. I talked with a woman who moved here from Colorado. She told me about how the financial boom in the ski industry began to push working people out of the housing market in nearby communities. They couldn’t afford to live where they worked. I see that happening here. As the winter recreation business grows, so does the demand for seasonal housing. As housing demands grow, so does the cost of rent. We need to keep our people in their homes, whether they own or rent. We need to be aware and to take steps to keep our community affordable for everyone.

Farrell: I believe, most importantly, that we need to create economic opportunities, to attract youth as well as outside investment, so that we can reduce our dependence on property tax dollars as a source of revenue for the town. Additionally with climate change increasingly threatening our way of life everywhere I think we need to react fast and grow responsibly, in order to serve as a model for a successful modern rural municipality.