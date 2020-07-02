Although the coronavirus pandemic still looms large, Johnson’s emergency management team has placed on hiatus a weekly COVID-19 update that has been essential viewing for its mix of information, rotating roster of guest speakers and weekly nightcap of live music.

The weekly meeting, held every Friday since the beginning of Vermont’s declared state of emergency, signed off last week with the biggest guest of all, Gov. Phil Scott. The governor signed into law a measure making it easier for towns to form local broadband networks known as communications union districts.

Scott also fielded general questions about the future of Northern Vermont University — a hot topic in college town Johnson. Johnson resident Shayne Spence said losing the college would be “an existential threat to our community.”

Scott said education overall needs an overhaul, adding if he gave you a check for $1.8 billion, the amount of money spent on education, and asked you to build from scratch a new education system, he doubts you’ve build it the way it is now.

He also shared his thoughts about leading through a pandemic, and having to shut down entire swaths of public and private enterprise.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be the one to shut down the economy,” he said.

In the dozen weeks of these Zoom meetings, some guests included health commissioner Mark Levine, education secretary Dan French and Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe — nearly 300 people attended that one as he spoke about saving the Vermont State Colleges.

The meetings were originally set up to convey up-to-date COVID-19 information, especially in the early days, when everything about the disease was still so new. But they evolved into an essential gathering “place” in a town that takes pride in its weekly Tuesday Night Live music series, and had to live with its cancellation.

Eric Osgood, the town select board chair and de facto head of the weekly meetings, said he’d be up for keeping the channel open if community members wanted to keep the spirit alive. That goes especially for the musical acts that capped every meeting.

Last week, Isaac Eddy and his two kids brought the whole thing home with a three-song set, all of them originals about the coronavirus. One of them, “The Coronavirus Monster,” inspired by his younger daughter, Aria.

The final tune was a reprise of “Friends of Johnson” from the Eddy’s first appearance, at the beginning of the pandemic, with a series of impromptu lyrics about all the things great about Johnson, provided by people throughout the meeting in the Zoom chat box.

“Those are my friends of Johnson, we are never alone,” went the chorus. “Thanks to my friends of Johnson, I’m proud to call you my home.”