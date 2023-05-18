Forest Hill Residential Care Home

A zoning appeal filed by a San Diego-based software entrepreneur has waylaid plans to convert the former Forest Hills Residential Care Home into an expanded homeless shelter in Hyde Park.

 File photo by Gordon Miller

A zoning appeal filed by a San Diego-based software entrepreneur has waylaid plans to convert the former Forest Hills Residential Care Home into an expanded homeless shelter in Hyde Park.

Saul Costa, who owns a 9-bedroom home on a 42-acre property abutting the planned shelter, has appealed a decision issued by the town’s development review board to allow the Forest Hill facility to transition from an aging care home to a year-round shelter that would be twice the size of the current seasonal shelter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.