Two local incumbents easily won re-election Tuesday — they ran unopposed.
Lamoille County Sen. Rich Westman, R-Cambridge, and Rep. Mark Higley, R-Lowell, who represents Eden and several towns in Orleans County, will keep their seats.
A pair of hotly contested races on the fringes of Lamoille County have wrapped up with one incumbent and one newcomer being elected in each race.
Essex-Orleans Senate
Voters in the two-member Essex-Orleans Senate district, which actually includes Wolcott, re-elected Democrat Bobby Starr, of Troy, to another term.
But fellow incumbent John Rodgers, of Glover, running as an independent after failing to file as a Democrat on time, finished fifth in the five-person race.
Russ Ingalls, a Republican from Newport, won election to the district’s other seat.
Starr finished as the top vote-getter in the district yet again with 8,668 votes and Ingalls was second with 7,739. The other Republican in the race, Jonathan Morin of Holland, was third with 5,354 votes, Ron Horton, D-Jay, was fourth with 5,100 and Rodgers was fifth with 5,031.
In Wolcott, Starr earned 395 votes, Horton had 390, Ingalls had 287, Morin had 208 and Rodgers had 201. And in neighboring Craftsbury, Starr had the most votes with 424 while Horton edged Rodgers for second, 284 to 277, while Ingalls was fourth and Morin fifth.
In Greensboro, Starr won with 290 votes, Horton had 196, Rodgers had 188 and the two Republicans came in with under 100 votes apiece.
The loss ousts Rodgers, first elected in 2012, from the Vermont Senate and replaces the Democrat with Ingalls, flipping that seat in the legislature’s higher chamber.
Orleans-Caledonia
In the seven-town Orleans-Caledonia district of the Vermont House of Representatives, incumbent Vicki Strong, R-Albany, will be joined in Montpelier by newcomer Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury.
Strong earned the most votes in the district with 2,376, while Sims was just behind her with 2,132. Another Craftsbury resident, Republican Jeannine Young, finished third in the district with 1,632 votes while John Elwell, a Democrat who also hails from Craftsbury, was fourth with 1,298. Frank Huard, a Republican from Craftsbury was a distant fifth with 278 votes.
Sims handily won in Craftsbury with 467 votes, Strong was second with 302, Elwell third with 285 and Young fourth with 237. The Democrats also carried Greensboro, where Sims had 315 votes and Elwell had 206. Strong was third in that race with 181 and Young fourth with 108.
Strong carried many of the towns further north in the district, including her hometown. The Republican earned the most votes in Albany, Barton, Glover, Sheffield and Wheelock. Sims finished second in Albany, Glover, and Wheelock while Young was second in Barton and Sheffield.
