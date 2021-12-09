The small group of people who work to protect the Lamoille County area’s most vulnerable children are mourning one of their own this week.

Amid their despair, though, they also wanted others to know that Lisa Kelley was a joyous friend and funny as heck, in a job where humor can provide a light in the darkness.

Kelley was killed last week by her husband, Jay Kennedy, while she was on a 911 call reporting Kennedy was threatening to harm her. Police say the death was ruled a homicide stemming from domestic violence. Kelley was 58.

Kelley had worked for the Vermont Department for Children and Families in the Morristown field office since 2015. Originally from New Hampshire, she started off her career with children as an educator for 20 years.

“She could belt out an old tune or any commercial jingle from back in the day and she loved a good SNL skit,” friend and co-worker Mandy Kneeland said this week. “She always had a good story to tell or something quick witted to say. Losing Lisa has been crippling to our small office, our team and the community. We miss her dearly.”

According to Ken Hammond, the Morristown Department of Children and Families field office chief, Kelly’s primary roles were conducting child safety investigations and assessments.

“This particular role is oftentimes a family’s first contact with the department. Lisa was able to quickly form trusting relationships with children and their caregivers and help families negotiate a path forward, toward safety and stability,” Hammond wrote. “Lisa’s co-workers took some time to remember her after her passing. The one word that came up more than other was ‘fierce.’ Lisa was a fierce advocate for children and families. She was fiercely loyal and committed. She was always available to support or help her peers. She set out every day to make the world a better place and inspired and demanded that others do the same.”

Tracy Patnoe is executive director of the Lamoille County Child Advocacy Center and Lamoille County Special Investigation Unit, a sort of dream team made up of people from across the victim advocacy and law enforcement landscape with a mission to protect and rescue kids from dangerous situations.

Patnoe said the team worked closely with Kelley over the years and found her to be a person dedicated to helping children in some of the worst situations.

“Lisa truly cared about the work she did. She cared about her colleagues, she was honest with her teams, she was honest with the people she worked with,” Patnoe said. “She didn’t go in and sugarcoat stuff.”

Stowe police detective Fred Whitcomb was already a member of the special investigations unit when Kelley came along and remained impressed at how she was able to “wear many, many hats” in her line of work.

“On the one hand, she could be conducting a forensic interview on a suspected child abuse case — or worse — and on the other hand she’d be offering parenting tips to parents who were still new at it,” he said. “She was selfless in her pursuit of justice and would stand up for anyone.”

Whitcomb said one of the keys to longevity in the social services sector is empathy, which he and Patnoe said Kelley had in spades. He said when you’re working in that arena, you’re often working with people who are so caught up in whatever it is they are seeking help for that they easily rise to anger and take it out on the person trying to help.

“If you don’t have empathy, you’re in the wrong line of work here,” Whitcomb said. “Everybody has bad days, and Lisa never took it personally.”

Patnoe added empathy is important because “you need to make that connection with the people you work with.”

All that is honorable and good, but what many people remember about Kelley is another part of her personality: She was a hoot.

Patnoe and Whitcomb say humor is a key tool in the work that they all do, and Kelley was particularly talented at getting people to laugh and laughing with others.

“Lisa was someone who exuded personality,” said Allyson Scanlon, another friend and colleague. “She entered a room and immediately made a wise crack or shared her blunt opinion about something (always with a smile), and your mood would instantly change for the better.”

Patnoe said Kelley’s coworkers and friends would call her “Granny,” a role Kelley loved playing. She could hardly get through the door at the office without showing off the latest photos of her grandkids.

“What hurt the most for me is her grandkids aren’t going to be around to know her,” Patnoe said.

“Lisa would absolutely beam when speaking of her son and his family,” Kneeland said. “She was a very fierce advocate, a loving mother and granny and an overall wonderful person.”

Hammond also revealed a couple of quirky preferences her office co-workers remembered. For instance, she loved to talk politics, and “if she argued with you about it that meant she cared and respected you.”

For another, while she loved good wine and good food, she also had a weakness for Arby’s sandwiches, and would always buy two when she went to visit her granddaughter, one for then and one for when she got back to Vermont.

Then there was her predilection for purple.

“Lisa was a lover of all things purple, and her office is proof of this,” Hammond said. “There is nothing quite like sitting in a large purple chair to talk work, politics or food.”

They all spoke of Kelley as a friend, not just a coworker.

Whitcomb said, as one of the officers responding to the King Road tragedy, he knew it was going to be a heartbreaking scene, but he also feels grateful “I got to see my friend one last time.”

Typically, the special investigations unit meets once a month, but Patnoe convened the group in the days immediately following the shooting. Everyone needed to be able to work through what they were feeling; everybody still does.

“I am honored to have worked alongside Lisa and looked up to her as a mentor, with her decades of experience championing for kids and families through her work in schools and with DCF,” Scanlon said. “I can’t begin to imagine how many lives she touched. The day we lost Lisa, the world lost one of its brightest flames and most beautiful souls.”

Concluded Hammond, “Her coworkers have commented that with her intelligence, sass, quick wit and voice she could have been a famous television and radio personality. But instead, she chose education and, later, social work. Because of that, we are the lucky ones. We will miss her enormously.”