The town of Wolcott has been awarded a $238,000 grant for floodplain restoration on the town’s recreation fields.
The award is part of the second round of Resilient Communities Fund grants that fund buyouts of flood-vulnerable homes, floodplain restoration and other natural resource projects to help protect life and property from future floods in Vermont.
The first round awarded $2.6 million to 12 projects, including bridge removals, tree planting, river and stream improvement projects and voluntary home buyouts.
