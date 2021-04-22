Wolcott voters have narrowly shot down the school budget for the second time this year, and school and central office staff are scrambling to put together a third revision of the budget before the end of the school year.
“It’s a kick in the head, it’s a kick in the stomach, and it’s a kick to other places,” principal Matt Foster said Wednesday morning just before press deadline.
The $5,137,392 budget was defeated by only 24 votes on Tuesday, 213-189. There were nearly twice as many people casting ballots in Tuesday’s budget re-vote as there were on Town Meeting Day last month, when the budget was about $17,000 higher.
Foster said he and Orleans Southwest business manager Brittany Currie were already on the phone to talk about budget “version 3.0,” despite Currie being on vacation out of state.
Foster said the aim is to get that third version to a vote sometime in early June and have a budget in place before the start of the next fiscal year. He said there’s not many places left to cut other than in staffing levels, and everything that can be looked at is.
The district had already sent out reduction in force notices to teachers after Town Meeting Day.
“Nobody has a contract right now,” he said.
The key to getting voter support may be convincing voters that this year’s proposed budget is being compared to “an artificially low” budget that easily passed last year, Foster said.
In a year where Vermonters were feeling more generous than usual about education spending, Wolcott was one of only three school districts to shoot down its budget on Town Meeting Day, joining Barre and Georgia. Georgia voters try again April 27 and Barre voters on May 11.
Christine Elmendorf, a Wolcott Elementary School teacher, was dismayed the budget was shot down for the second time. She said Wolcott has “done a terrific job getting our students to be in school five days a week.”
“How does this community think their children are going to get their education?” Elmendorf said. “We are at bare bones as it is.”
