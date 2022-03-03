It took Wolcott voters three months less time and roughly 67 percent fewer attempts to pass a school budget than it did last year.
The $5 million school budget was approved Tuesday 135-109.
Last year, the budget was defeated twice before finally gaining approval in May, less than six weeks before the current fiscal year began. Part of the reason for the defeats, according to board members and finance officials at the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union central office, was because the budget the year before was presented artificially low, and thus resulted in an inordinately higher budget the next time around.
This time, the new operating budget is only $13,500 higher than the current one. That’s almost $5,500 less than the cost of educating one Wolcott kid.
The Wolcott School Board may have an operating budget for the next fiscal year, but it doesn’t have a full board yet. Of the three open seats, only one had an actual candidate on the ballot — incumbent Tim Metayer.
Fellow incumbent Laura Kaiser received 33 write-in votes for one of the open seats, but she also received six write-ins for the third seat, not enough. It was not clear as of press deadline whether she was willing to serve another term. Regardless, the board will have to appoint at least one member.
In town business, it was business as usual, as all the incumbents were uncontested and re-elected. The town budget of $1.56 million was approved 171-77.
The town also approved retail cannabis operations, one of three towns in Lamoille County with the question on the town meeting ballot.
When it comes to appropriations for various service agencies, business as usual came in an unusual, pandemic-driven manner. Where other towns tended to lump all their appropriations, which usually range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand, Wolcott broke all 19 of its out into 19 different articles — all of them passed.
Re-elected were:
• Town clerk and treasurer Belinda Clegg
• Selectboard members Richard Lee (three-year term) and Kurt Klein (two years)
• Moderator Joe Ingram
• Lister Tracey Grunow
• Library trustee Dawn Cochran
