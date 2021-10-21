Wolcott plans to purchase 307 acres to establish a new community forest, but voters first must approve the acquisition first.
The vote will be held Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., at the Wolcott Elementary School.
The forest, 160 acres on the east and 147 acres on the west side of East Elmore Road currently owned by the Whitcomb and Bedell families, would provide the town with land for education, entertainment and conservation.
Surveys and conversations with residents have shown that support for the project is high, according to Lisa Martin, chair of the Wolcott Selectboard.
“There’s quite a few different groups of people who are quite excited about this opportunity,” she said. “I guess my biggest fear is that not enough people even know about it, but most of the people we’ve reached out to have been quite excited about this. I think most people in Wolcott appreciate it has so much going for it.”
One of the main selling points for the town: Wolcott won’t have to raise taxes or even spend municipal funds to acquire the forest, barring any unforeseen roadblocks.
The Trust for Public Land, a national organization founded in 1972 that has preserved nearly 65,000 acres of land across nearly 80 projects in Vermont alone and has guided Wolcott through the process of acquiring and establishing a town forest, has requested the town contribute $25,000, or 3 percent of the full project costs.
By the estimations of the town, the Trust for Public Land and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, all believe that would be an allowable use of the approximately half a million in federal money the town has received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The town would acquire the property subject to a conservation easement held by the Northern Rivers Land Trust in order to ensure the land remained protected forestland. If funds from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board were used to acquire it, that board would also jointly hold the easement.
The city of Burlington, through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, may also contribute some funding if it decides to sponsor the project in order to save money on a loan taken out for wastewater improvements at the end of November.
The project would also include a $20,000 budget for a community forest management endowment, controlled by the town and used for maintenance of the forest.
A serendipitous plan
Though a town plan approved in 2018 included the creation of a public forest as one of its goals, it took Wolcott Elementary School Principal Matthew Foster’s interest in expanding outdoor learning spaces for his classes in 2020 to bring the idea forward.
“It was about providing learning environments for our kids,” Foster said. “For example, we’re very fortunate that we’re close to the river, so our kids go down and do science experiments at the river. If we also have more access to diversity of woods, hills, ponds and different ecological environments, our kids will be able to expand on their outdoor learning experiences, as well as, in the times that we live in, being able to be outside in a more COVID-friendly environment.”
When Foster reached out to Superintendent Adam Rosenberg, he helped connect him with Kate Wanner at the Trust for Public Land. He hadn’t even realized at the time that Wolcott had already expressed a desire to acquire public land in its town plan a few years earlier.
“It was kind of serendipitous and lucky for us,” Foster said, noting that the current owners were preparing to sell the land.
Wanner enlisted Foster to preach the benefits from the school’s standpoint to the selectboard, but Martin and the other board members needed little convincing.
Variety of uses
Along with greater space for outdoor education, 300 acres of public land could provide numerous entertainment opportunities and benefits for the town of Wolcott.
The town has already been invited to apply for a grant of approximately $200,000 from the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative, which could then help build a five-mile network of multi-use trails, including mountain biking, hiking and cross country skiing. Various aspects of the land also lend themselves to potential use as a community event or entertainment venue.
Not only would this provide close-to-home recreation opportunities for residents of the Wolcott area, but it could also help grow the tourism economy and provide more tax revenue for the town.
Some towns use public woods for light, conservation-friendly logging and maple sugaring and either roll those profits into management of the forest or the town’s general fund. If strategically planned, recreation and economic benefits could be part of the land use.
“I think in the case of this particular property, it might make sense for that not to be a big focus — at least on the eastern parcel, the one adjacent to the school where a potential trail network is going to be put in,” Wanner said. “If they did want to have timber harvesting as part of their goals, then that might make sense over on the western parcel, which kind of doesn’t have as much of a trail network potential, although it does have a really beautiful, interesting field that could also serve for community events, concerts, weddings even.”
Proponents of a community forest also note that conservation of the property would support wildlife habitat, water quality and flood resiliency for the town. The land is already a noted habitat for a variety of species and conserving land at lower elevations in Vermont is an important goal for conservationists.
For Wolcott voters, this is really a choice between preserving the land as a town forest or letting it be developed.
“Whoever ended up buying it if the town doesn’t buy it would develop it,” said Martin.
Overseeing public land
Because Wolcott doesn’t have a conservation commission, the town forest would be overseen by a newly created board with members appointed by the selectboard, who would retain oversight of the project.
Wanner also plans to help guide the town through the process through 2023, most likely.
The board will make decisions around trail building and how different sections of the forest are used. Policies around hunting and fishing will also fall to this board with input from town residents. The land could potentially be used for almost anything the town would like to use it for within the broad constraints of conservation requirements.
“I’m pretty hopeful that this is something the community does want to see happen, so we’re excited to take it to a vote and get really rolling,” Wanner said.
This article was updated Oct. 21 to reflect that this vote will occur on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at Wolcott Elementary School and not at Town Meeting Day in March.
