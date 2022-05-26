The town of Wolcott is holding a meeting June 7 to decide whether to elect town officers by Australian ballot.
Karen McKee and Wolcott Selectboard member Kurt Billings submitted a petition calling for the special meeting to make municipal elections more accessible.
“For too long, only people that attended town meeting had the right to elect officials,” McKee wrote in a letter to the editor published in the News & Citizen. “This needs to end. The mistaken belief that if ‘people really cared’ they would attend the yearly town meeting needs to be examined a little more closely. We are no longer living in the 1940s when people could go to town meeting because of their way of life.”
Selectboard chair Linda Martin said she agreed with McKee and said the Australian ballot, the technical term for submitting a vote at a polling location rather than through voice vote on the floor of a town meeting, was a more “democratic way of electing officials.”
She noted that secret ballots prevent unqualified people from being elected from the floor without being subject to an adequate amount of public scrutiny. Though she didn’t name anyone, Martin said that someone who didn’t have enough time to devote to selectboard matters had been previously elected to the board.
Though she favors Australian ballot for town officers, Martin said votes on the budget and other ballot issues should be considered in the traditional town meeting setting, one she said offers the opportunity for discussion and prompts better ideas.
Martin said they would’ve considered the matter on March Town Meeting Day, but the Legislature only allowed temporary use of Australian ballot voting during the pandemic, and it’s up to voters to change their town’s voting processes.
The meeting to decide whether to move to Australian ballot for the purposes of electing town officers will be held at Wolcott Elementary School on June 7 at 6 p.m.
Waterville Town Meeting
Lamoille County’s smallest towns will continue the tradition of town meeting day, just several months later than everyone else.
Waterville and Belvidere both delayed town meeting until June.
The Waterville Town Meeting will be held at the Waterville Town Green on June 7 at 10 a.m.
Residents will elect a town clerk, treasurer, a selectboard member for three years, and several other municipal officials.
Residents will also be asked to vote on a $359,700 budget, about a third of which will be spent on road maintenance with the second and third biggest spending items on fire protection and ambulance service.
Waterville voters will also be asked to approve an additional expenditure of approximately $7,000 for several non-budgetary items, which includes about $2,000 for Lamoille Home Health & Hospice and $1,875 for the Waterville Town Library.
Belvidere meets
The Belvidere town meeting will be held at the Belvidere Community Club facility on June 7 at 10 a.m.
Residents will elect a town clerk, treasurer, a three-year selectboard member, other municipal officials as well as a school board member.
Voters will also be asked to approve a budget of approximately $329,952. Road maintenance will account for $194,000 of the town’s planned expenses. About $14,000 will be spent on both fire protection and ambulance service.
Belvidere spent nearly $15,000 on a town-wide reappraisal last year and plans to expend a similar amount in the 2022 budget to further the effort.
