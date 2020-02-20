Voters in Wolcott will have plenty on their plates when they head to Town Meeting Day March 3. Along with a municipal budget of nearly $1.6 million and a $4.8 million school budget, Wolcott voters will also be electing a new town clerk and treasurer for the first time in over three decades.
Longtime Town Clerk and Treasurer Linda Martin, first elected in 1986, is retiring with two years left on the three-year term she was re-elected to in 2019. Several candidates have already declared their intent to run for the position, so come March 4 a new clerk and treasurer will be handling Wolcott’s business for the first time in years.
Only Wolcott’s school budget is decided by Australian ballot; all other town and school business and elections are decided from the floor during town meeting. Voters can cast a ballot on their school budget and in the Vermont primary at Wolcott Elementary School between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Town Meeting Day begins at 9 a.m. at the same location.
School business
The school budget proposal Wolcott voters will consider at the polls on March 3 of $4,830,699 is $80,598 more than the current budget of $4,750,101.
If approved, it’s expected that budget will add just under $30 to the tax bill for every $100,000 of property value.
Factors behind that proposed overall increase include an increase to the cost of health benefits for district employees. More Wolcott students are also attending the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center, spiking the amount of tuition paid to the school.
“Tech center tuition and health care are up,” said John Smith, the chief financial officer for Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union.
Non-tax revenues are actually projected to decrease a bit, down $3,331 to $292,669, but the base tax rate for Wolcott’s school district is actually expected to drop as well, to $1.5893 per $100 of property value.
“It’s a decrease of five-and-a-half cents,” Smith said. But, when Wolcott’s common level of appraisal — which is the measure of the difference between how much a town says properties are worth and what the state says actual fair market value is — is factored in the final projected school tax rate for Wolcott is $1.6640 per $100 of property value, about 3 cents more than the current rate of $1.6358.
That would translate to an extra $28.21 on the tax bill for a property valued at $100,000.
“The Wolcott School Board worked very hard to make sure,” the budget proposal “minimized the impact to taxpayers,” while maintaining current programs and offerings, Smith said.
“They tried their hardest to make sure the tax rate was flat, and I think they did a wonderful job of assuring that,” he added.
The portion of Wolcott’s school business done from the floor on Town Meeting Day will include voting in no less than four school board elections. Two incumbents, chair Gordon Young and vice-chair Rebecca Ventrice, are up for re-election. There are two vacancies on the board after the resignations of Peter Burgess and Nell Marie-Rowland. Voters will also elect a moderator for the school district meeting in 2021 and a new district clerk, treasurer and alternate treasurer.
Wolcott’s school district meeting will begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of all town business on March 3.
An informational meeting on the school budget is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Wolcott Elementary School.
Town business
The town budget proposal being presented to Wolcott voters for approval totals $1,567,257, or $130,104 more than current spending. $1,274,708 of the budget proposal would be raised via property taxes and $292,549 would come from non-tax revenues.
One line item that is increasing substantially in Wolcott is debt, where an extra $47,895 is being budgeted for the annual payment of a loan taken out to cover flood damage. There’s also an extra $20,000 being budgeted for Wolcott’s highway department and an additional $20,000 in the select board budget to fund the possible future hire of a town administrator.
Other money articles include $231,972 to pay the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department for police services, and another $41,500 for dispatch services through the sheriff’s department. Other money articles include a request for $29,694 for local non-profits and service agencies as well as $1,000 in matching funds for two grants that will be used to pay for engineering reports on the cost to repair the old school house in town.
Elections being held from the floor in Wolcott means there’s no definite list of candidates for office, but two individuals have announced their intention to run for town clerk. Both Belinda Clegg, long-time assistant town clerk who ran for the office and lost to Martin last year, and current select board member Kim Gravel appear poised to run to replace Martin.
Electing a new town clerk appears as Article 2 on the Town Meeting Day warning; Article 3 then asks voters to decide if they’d like to authorize the select board to hire a town treasurer going forward, rather than electing one themselves. Martin has held both offices for decades, and in many towns the town clerk and town treasurer are the same individual.
If voters say no to Article 3, then Article 4 will begin with another election to chose a new town treasurer. Other elected positions up for grabs on March 3 include two spots on the Wolcott Select Board as well as two lister positions. Voters will also elect a town agent to prosecute and defend suits, a town agent to deed real estate, a library trustee and a cemetery commissioner.
One final article on the warning asks voters to approve a statement strongly supporting the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail by 2025. Several other Lamoille County towns are asking voters to support similar statements; a complete section of the rail trail already runs through Cambridge, Johnson, Hyde Park and Morrisville and would eventually continue through Wolcott if completed.