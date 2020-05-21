Wolcott is seeking public comments on its draft hazard mitigation plan, which identifies local hazards that are a threat to the community, and plans ways to reduce that vulnerable.
The hazards can be either natural or manmade.
The public comment period is open now and runs through June 3. To see the draft plan, visit wolcottvt.org.
Comments should be sent to Meghan Rodier, a regional planner at the Lamoille County Planning Commission, at meghan@lcpcvt.org.
The Wolcott Select Board will also take comments on the plan when it meets June 3.
An updated hazard mitigation plan is a requirement for emergency relief assistance and for obtaining hazard mitigation grants.