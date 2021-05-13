Wolcott’s school budget is up for a vote next week for the third time in as many months, and the employment status of everyone who works there is on the line.
Voters go to the polls Tuesday, May 18, to decide the fate of a budget that has cut nearly $300,000 from the first iteration offered on March Town Meeting Day. The second attempt on April 20 failed by only 24 votes, out of 402 cast.
The budget calls for $5,024,355 in spending next year, and includes a zero percent tax rate increase, which the primary budget crafter said is only because of the paramount importance of passing the budget.
“This is absolutely the tightest budget proposal,” said Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union business manager Brittany Currie.
Wolcott Elementary School Principal Matt Foster said the entire staff had been RIF’d — that stands for “reduction in force,” meaning everyone was put on notice that their jobs were on the line, if the district was unable to pass a budget by July 1.
Foster had called on the school to quickly get a third budget to the voters so teachers know their employment status for the next school year — whether they’ll be kept on or whether they need to look for new jobs at this late date.
The district had already sent out reduction in force notices to teachers after Town Meeting Day.
“Nobody has a contract right now,” Foster said.
Wolcott Elementary’s faculty includes 13 teachers, including two interventionists, along with seven people covering student services and special education.
There are also 12 support services staff, which includes custodial and kitchen staff and seven paraprofessionals. And there are four administrative staffers, including Foster.
They all serve the roughly 130 students in preschool through sixth grade that go to school at Wolcott. In addition, the budget includes tuition for the roughly 135 students in middle and high school. Wolcott secondary students have school choice.
Numerous attempts to reach teachers for comment were unsuccessful. Those contacted said they were reticent to share their thoughts on the record or speak for their fellow educators.
“Teachers are not comfortable with sharing,” one of them said.
However, some of them shared their thoughts while asking not to be named. They reiterated what kindergarten teacher Christine Elmendorf said in April after the budget failed the second time, that, despite a two-week period last fall following some positive cases of COVID-19 in the school — and some bad-weather days — Wolcott was able to have in-person learning five days a week.
“Who can brag locally, statewide, even nationally about that?” one teacher said.
Another said, “While prices of groceries, gas, cellphones and TV subscriptions go up constantly, people rarely notice nor care. Yet, minuscule tax amounts that are an investment in all children’s futures are refused and budgets are not passed.”
Foster said the goal is to have a budget pass that retains the close-knit staff. He said they have “some hurt feelings right now” with two budget defeats, which is likely why they didn’t feel like weighing in.
But, he added, that doesn’t seem to translate to the classroom. He said their attitude has remained positive, as they crack jokes with each other in the hallway and keep their students engaged and happy in the classrooms.
“Not only do they keep a stiff upper lip, but they do it with a smile,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.