Wolcott Elementary School teachers have been put on notice that they might lose their jobs if the town’s voters don’t pass a smaller version of a budget they denied on Town Meeting Day.
Wolcott residents on March 2 shot down a budget that called for $5,154,519 in spending, on a vote count of 138-91 against. Just under 20 percent of voters in the town cast ballots.
They’ll try again April 29, with a budget that calls for $5,137,392 in expenses, but with an additional $50,000 in revenue pulled from the school’s operations fund. That’s an overall decrease of $67,000 from the previous budget.
That’s still more spending than the current year — 6.35 percent more — but, if passed, it would bring a significantly lower property tax bill to a Wolcott homeowner. The rejected budget would have added $145 to the tax bill of someone with a $100,000 home; the new budget adds $22 to that same home’s tax bill.
In a year where Vermonters were feeling more generous than usual about education spending, Wolcott was one of only three school districts to shoot down its budget on Town Meeting Day, joining Barre and Georgia.
Teachers on notice
Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union superintendent Adam Rosenberg said the district had to send RIF (reduction in force) notices to teachers, per the union’s collective bargaining agreement. These reductions would only go into effect if the district doesn’t have a budget in place by July 1. Rosenberg acknowledged that Wolcott’s current staff is “practically a skeleton crew right now.”
He said he’s confident the budget will pass in its new proposed form April 29, which would eliminate the notices.
“We haven’t eliminated any positions,” Rosenberg said. “So, once that does pass, everyone will get a recall letter, they’ll maintain their seniority, really, nothing will change.”
There is one benefit to crafting a budget three months into the calendar year rather than just a couple of weeks, which is when school budgets warned for town meeting are adopted — the state has a much clearer idea of the tax picture.
According to Brittany Currie, business manager for the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union, that means what was originally broadcast to the public as a 14-cent increase for Wolcott taxpayers was really more in the realm of 5 cents.
With the new iteration, the district budgeteers were able to free up some additional revenue by transferring money from the building operations budget in order to lower taxes further to a 2.3 cent increase. Currie said she gleaned from the pre-town meeting information that voters would find a “conservative” cut to the operations budget palatable.
“I think proposing a 2.3 cent increase is phenomenal, compared to the 14 cents that people saw before,” Currie said.
Scrubbing the numbers
Rosenberg said the transfer from the operations budget — turning an expense into a revenue — simply resonates with voters hesitant to vote aye on school budget.
“One of the reasons we swap funding sources is just optics,” he said. “I think there are people in town who might be looking for additional cuts with this next budget iteration. So that provides them with that.”
It also throws a mop bucket of cold water on janitorial aspirations at the school, where the hiring process is nearly complete for a part-time custodian. That position would be cut next year.
“I’m not comfortable with the situation we're in right now, where teachers are volunteering to do cleanup, in addition to everything else that they do,” Rosenberg said. “I’m grateful to our teachers for doing that. But it’s definitely not sustainable, from my perspective.”
However, Currie and Rosenbaum both noted that the central office has plenty of custodial help that district schools can lean on; part-time custodians can fill in — on a daily basis if needed — the same way regular substitute teachers fill in in classrooms.
“We are really starting to pull our resources together as an supervisory union,” Currie said. “One of them who’s worked in our district for over 30 years told me that this is the best collaboration that he has ever seen.”
