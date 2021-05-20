After a third vote in as many months, the residents of Wolcott approved a school budget.
The vote was 168-84.
The budget contained nearly $300,000 less in spending than the first proposal offered on March Town Meeting Day. The budget calls for $5,024,355 in spending next year and includes a zero percent tax rate increase, a concession made by budget builders to ensure its passing.
The second budget proposal — voted on April 20 — was defeated narrowly, failing by only 24 votes out of the 402 cast. Turnout fell noticeably for this third vote with only 252 votes cast.
“This is absolutely the tightest budget proposal,” Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union business manager Brittany Currie previously said.
The prospect of failing to pass a budget and therefore leaving Wolcott contracts for school teachers in limbo had caused anxiety among teachers and school staff. Teachers had received reduction in force notices after the first budget failure in March. Now, though spending has been limited, there is at least some certainty that some of the tight-knit staff can be retained.
Wolcott Elementary’s faculty currently includes 13 teachers, two interventionists, seven people covering student services and special education, 12 support services staff and four administrative staffers.
They serve approximately 130 students in preschool through sixth grade. The budget also includes tuition for the approximately 135 students in middle and high school; secondary students have school choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.