In one of the most severe punishments levied in over 700 cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, in which supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump attempted to violently stop the certification of Democratic President Joe Biden’s electoral victory by Congress, Wolcott resident Nicholas Languerand has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison on two felony counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

Evidence against Languerand was presented in sworn testimony from FBI special agent Patricia Norden in April 2021 in South Carolina, where he was arrested at the home of his grandparents, former Wolcott residents Susan and Charles Killian.

Norden’s testimony characterized Languerand as paranoid, drug-addled and violent. It also illustrated the centrality of QAnon conspiracy theories and devotion to Trump to the riot at the Capitol.

Languerand’s own publicly appointed lawyer, William Welch III, unsuccessfully defended his client by arguing the QAnon conspiracy, a primary tenant of which was that Trump was embattled against a shadowy opposition bent on removing him from power, and Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign led his traumatized and mentally ill client astray.

Though prosecutor Elliott Daniels admitted in the end that he lacked hard evidence that Languerand had personally injured anyone at the insurrection, Languerand settled for a plea bargain and was still sentenced to 44 months in prison, three months more than Jake Angeli — the high profile “QAnon Shaman” who wore animal pelts, broke into the Senate chamber of the Capitol and was an idol to Languerand — received.

Daniels argued that Languerand deserved a lengthy sentence due to his history of violence and multiple public statements claiming that the insurrection, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, was only the beginning.

In a letter to the judge prior to his sentencing, Languerand admitted that the Trump movement provided him with “a feeling of belonging to something bigger than myself that I had long been seeking.”

At his sentencing, Languerand expressed remorse and said he poorly represented his community.

“I am a patriot. I do love this country. I’m not a terrorist,” he said.

Actions at the Capitol

Around 5 p.m., hours after the initial storming of the Capitol building, Languerand was caught on video wearing a red knit hat and chucking multiple objects, including an orange traffic cone and other smaller objects, into a small phalanx of police officers holding off a surging crowd at one of the building’s entrances before recovering a stolen Capitol Police riot shield.

Languerand posted multiple photos of himself on social media in the aftermath boasting of his involvement in the day’s events. “Remember this day forever. I love you guys,” he said in a one post.

Despite a recent declaration by the Republican National Committee, including many current federal legislators, that the events of Jan. 6 qualified as “legitimate political discourse,” Norden was clear in her testimony that the fighting against police that Languerand participated in was a “violent riot” and not a “political rally.”

An anonymous tipster alerted the FBI after identifying Languerand from videos shared on social media of the insurrection.

“I’ve known him since high school,” the tipster said. “This man is unstable, and he needs to be detained.”

History of violence

Both prosecutors and the defense leaned on the many violent events that have disrupted Languerand’s life, both those he caused and those that occurred around him, to make their case to jail or excuse him.

The foundational violent event of Languerand’s life occurred in 1999, when his father, John Languerand, blew up the trailer the family lived in by opening a propane valve and cranking the heat in an angry, drunken fit.

Both Welch and Languerand’s grandmother pointed to this as an inciting event that led to a lifetime of instability, trauma, drugs and a paranoid adherence to conspiracy theories.

Languerand lived in a trailer built on the same Wolcott property where his father blew up his childhood home. It was there the FBI recovered multiple guns and ammunition, the clothes that Languerand wore the day of the insurrection, a tactical vest with a “Q” patch, and a journal full of paranoid, incoherent ranting.

Languerand was discharged from the Army in 2018 after testing positive for cocaine. In 2019, he never showed up in court after his ex-wife got an order of protection against him after he stalked her across multiple social media platforms, threatened to kill her and her friends for going to a party he didn’t approve of and threatened to kill himself.

In February 2019, Morristown police tailed Languerand after they were tipped off that he would be selling a small amount of drugs, though he never went through with the sale after realizing he was being followed.

A month later, Morristown police pulled Languerand over for having a loud exhaust pipe on his vehicle. He responded by excoriating the officers, saying “I hate cops” while cursing at them.

Five days after the traffic stop, Languerand was arrested by Vermont State Police after he pummeled another man who pulled a knife on him in a vehicle and threw him out of the car without adequate clothing in March. The arrest warrant was still active when Languerand was picked up by the FBI.

In another incident, the Lamoille County Sheriff's department responded when Languerand allegedly pointed his gun at a group of teenagers who were looking for a place to party in the woods near his Wolcott residence. He accused the teens of engaging in satanic rituals and claimed he felt the need to protect himself and his property.

Languerand expressed remorse to the police after the incident and said he hadn’t pointed the gun at the teens, but simply unracked it.

Pizza paranoia

As he was swept up in the QAnon conspiracy as it spiraled from its birthplace in the marginal internet forum 4chan to become a powerful grassroots, far-right groundswell in summer 2020, Languerand was particularly obsessed with a conspiracy involving pizza parlors and pedophilia.

This Pizzagate conspiracy theory has its origins in the 2016 presidential election, but resurfaced in 2020, brought back to life by QAnon. Its adherents believe that a cabal of pedophilia rings connected to high-ranking Democrats are being run out of pizza parlors across the country.

The theory’s original iteration led to months of harassment by conspiracy theorists directed towards the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington D.C. A South Carolinian named Edgar Welch fired several rifle shots into the restaurant while attempting to investigate allegations of sex slavery there.

Languerand directed this theory toward local Vermont pizzerias. According to Norden, Languerand contacted police to report that he believed murals drawn on barricades erected outside of Pizza on Main in Morristown for outdoor dining in summer 2020 by a local dance studio were actually “signs of pedophilia.”

Police attempted to explain to Languerand that the murals were simply meant to beautify the barriers. Norden said at one point he threatened a city worker over the matter, saying he knew what the employee looked like and would be watching him.

Pizza on Main owner Michael Jansen said police never notified him about Languerand’s beliefs.

Languerand also targeted Manhattan Pizza & Pub in Burlington. He harassed the pizzeria over multiple social media platforms, creating new accounts each time the business blocked one.

Apparently, Languerand believed a symbol the restaurant used for marketing indicated they were involved in the “sex slave trade,” according to Norden. The restaurant’s owners grew concerned after connecting the harassment to Languerand and seeing other photos he had taken in a Guy Fawkes mask and with his rifles. They contacted police and drew up a safety plan for their employees.

Norden said that an obsession with pizzerias and pedophilia was a common thread among cases the FBI had investigated in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Welch, Languerand’s lawyer, attempted to argue that there was nothing wrong with being concerned about possible cases of pedophilia.

A patriot

In the days after the Jan. 6 insurrection and during his trial, Languerand consistently defended himself for being a “patriot.”

Others supported him despite the allegations, including a boss he worked for a short time before his arrest in South Carolina, a builder named John Chaves, who described Languerand as a “good employee, very punctual, on the job all the time, very hard worker.”

Perhaps no one has stood by him more than his grandmother, Susan Killian, who echoed the characterization of Languerand as a patriot and blamed his struggles on the troubled life he’s led since he was a child.

Norden said that when the FBI searched their residence, Killian said Languerand was a patriot and he was for America, but she didn’t want to see any of the photos, videos or any evidence that the FBI had to justify the case.

“Nicholas is our grandson, and he is from a broken home since he was a young toddler,” Killian said at the April hearing. “He has faith and belief in Jesus Christ. It’s very strong. He served in the Army, which you know, in the Airborne Division. He is a good person. He is a patriot and loves his country.”