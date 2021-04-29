Wolcott voters are getting a third chance to pass an elementary school budget less than a month after narrowly defeating it for a second time, and this time it’s a Hail Mary toss with no projected tax increase.
School district officials are fast-tracking the third vote, largely in hopes that voters will approve spending before teachers who have been put on notice start looking for new jobs.
Wolcott Elementary School budget version 3.0 will come before voters in mid-May. Officials were still trying to pin down a date as of press time.
The budget calls for $5,024,355 in spending next year, a drop of roughly $296,000 from the budget that was narrowly defeated April 20 by a mere 24 votes.
It represents an increase of 4.01 percent over current year spending, but once revenue is factored in, the per pupil cost that residents will vote on is a 3.3 percent increase, according to Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union business manager Brittany Currie.
It also comes with a zero percent tax rate increase, but Currie said that is mainly because this is try number three to pass the budget. She said it isn’t fiscally responsible to try and aim for such level funding year after year.
“This is absolutely the tightest budget proposal,” Currie told the school board Tuesday night.
The $296,000 decrease from the previous version of the budget comes largely from cuts to cafeteria staff and its reading interventionist. The latter position can be spared using federal COVID-19 relief funds over the next couple of years, Currie said.
The school board Tuesday opted to change the way voting works with this go-round, and will not automatically mail out ballots to every registered Wolcott voter. There were some observations that a large number of ballots for the second budget vote had been submitted well before the board could even hold an informational meeting on the budget. That meeting was scantly attended.
The informational meeting ahead of the mid-May vote will be held Thursday, May 13.
Currie said the original budget school that was shot down on Town Meeting Day brought some sticker shock, but she and Wolcott principal Matt Foster both said that was because the previous two years were “artificially low.” When that happens, an otherwise normal incremental increase looks a lot bigger.
Budgets for the current fiscal year and the one before were so low because the district borrowed from its tuition reserve fund in order to pay expenses. Without that, the district would have been in the red.
But, she said, towns like Wolcott with a dedicated elementary school and full choice for high school are required to budget for high school tuition.
She said, if this budget passes, the district won’t have to dip into that tuition fund, as long as spending remains frugal.
Currie said she is confident that, with proper, incremental budgeting, the district will be able to be on more financially sound footing in future budget years, without relying on pandemic funds.
