Wolcott’s town library is returning to its roots.
The Glee Merritt Kelley Community Library and librarian Sally Gardner are moving out of Wolcott Elementary School and into the town’s refurbished, historic railroad station on Railroad Street, next to the town offices.
The move is a homecoming for the library and Gardner; when she began working at Wolcott’s library over 30 years ago, it was located in the old railroad station, but was soon relocated to the then-new Wolcott Elementary School.
Now, the library is going home.
“I’m really excited about it. I think it’s going to be good for the community, and really good for the school,” Gardner said. The move should be completed by November, she said, although it could be sooner.
“We put a target date of Nov. 1 on it, but if we could get in before it gets really cold, the end of September, that would be really awesome,” she said.
Everyone involved in the oversight of the library is on board with the move.
“I think the trustees, the school, the town are all ready to do this,” Town Clerk Belinda Clegg said.
Most recently, the old train depot was home to a series of preschools. It’s been vacant for just over a year.
Different inside
From the outside, the train depot looks much like it has for decades. Inside, it’s a different story.
When Gardner became the librarian, there was no heat in the building, she said — and that wasn’t the only missing amenity.
“There wasn’t even a bathroom,” she laughed.
The building has both heat and indoor plumbing now — and two bathrooms — thanks to a long series of upgrades needed to make the building habitable for young children. Now, just a few more improvements are planned before the books arrive.
Shelves are needed, the building’s interior needs a new coat of paint, the hardwood floor needs to be refinished, and the windows need to be inspected to ensure they are airtight, essential for a Vermont winter.
Three stairs inside the building lead from one floor to another, Gardner said, and a ramp is being considered. A few other odds and ends, and the building should be ready to go.
“It’s all pretty minor things; we’re really fortunate,” she said.
The possibility of moving the library to the depot struck Gardner as she took one of her regular workday walks around Wolcott Elementary earlier this summer.
“I was on a walk about a month ago and I thought to myself, ‘What a good time to move,’” she said. She broached the subject to Wolcott Principal Matt Foster, who quickly got on board, before going to the library’s trustees and the Wolcott Select Board — the town government owns the depot building — to pitch the idea. Things have been moving quickly since then.
There are good reasons for the move. Wolcott Elementary needs the space now occupied by the library; staff members are now scrambling for extra learning spaces, particularly for kids who need one-on-one instruction.
“The school has wanted more space in their building for a number of years, but in the past there wasn’t a suitable space for the library,” said Ruthanna Demag, a member of the library’s board of trustees. “Now, with the depot building available, we thought it was the right time for the move.”
There’s also been been an issue with having the public library in the school: Anyone who enters the library immediately has access to the entire school. That may have been acceptable three decades ago, but school security has tightened in that time, and the situation less than ideal.
And, anyone who needs a bathroom while visiting the library has to use a school restroom; the library doesn’t have one of its own.
All those issues are being magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across Vermont are expected to impose strict safety rules and security protocols to prevent the spread of the virus when they reopen next month, and having the public library in the school building makes those rules difficult to enforce.
But Wolcott Elementary still needs books.
The town owns almost all of the library’s collection of books, and all of the adult collection will be moved to the depot. But Gardner is leaving behind half of the library’s children’s collection for a year, until the school can budget for and buy its own books ahead of the 2021-22 school year. She will also make regular trips to the school, to serve as the librarian there.
She thinks the move will be good for the town library.
“A lot of townspeople have been wanting the library to move to a more central location for years, but there wasn’t a space available,” she said. And some people “still think it’s just a school library,” because it shares the school building.
A new home
Though there’s still some work to do, Gardner is already in love with her new domain.
“Gosh, it’s just so beautiful,” she gushed, and it has twice the space of the current library. “The ambiance of the building, it’s really awesome.”
“It’s a beautiful space,” Demag agreed, and townspeople will feel welcome there.
Gardner thinks the new location could turn into a real hub for the community. The playground next to the former preschool did have to be removed, but Gardner wants to get some community gardens going in that area instead. With much more space, the library should also be able to host to more events, classes and programs. Plus, it sits just off the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, on the edge of the area Wolcott has designated as its potential parking lot for the trail when that section is completed.
“I think it's going to be a really nice addition to the community right there in town,” Gardner said. But mostly, she’s just glad to be giving Wolcott residents “a space of their own. Something that is theirs, and they’re not intruding in the school.”
Until its new home is ready, the Glee Merritt Kelley Memorial Library will continue to function normally in Wolcott Elementary, Gardner said. However, once school starts, new health and safety measures will be in place and library patrons won’t be able to use school bathrooms.
Editor’s note: Sally Gardner is the mother of news editor Tommy Gardner.
