After years of being officially designated as one-way only — and years of people ignoring that designation — Wolcott’s School Street bridge is now open to traffic coming and going.
The temporary bridge, on loan from the Vermont Agency of Transportation, is still only one lane, and vehicles will alternate in the “no, you go” manner familiar to many rural Vermonters.
According to selectboard chair Linda Martin, although there are plans to replace the bridge in 2025, so many townspeople were already violating the one-way rule on the span it just made sense to open it both ways. The transportation agency acquiesced, after concerns nearly three years ago that traffic could stack up on Route 15 for cars waiting to get onto the bridge — the structure is only about 100 feet from the intersection — went unfounded.
The old traffic flow forced people who wanted to access School Street to continue along Route 15 and take Flat Iron Road, a bumpy, curvy and sometimes narrow dirt road, taking nearly two miles to get somewhere about 500 feet away. The bridge could only, technically, be used by people exiting School Street onto Route 15.
Technically.
“Townspeople have been very upset, and it got to the point where everyone was ignoring it,” Martin said. “There weren’t any accidents and things weren’t stacking up on 15.”
The town had to shut down the span in August 2018 after a game warden talking with anglers fishing the Lamoille River underneath noticed deterioration to its underside, and a transportation agency inspector said the bridge should be closed.
It remained closed until January 2019, when a temporary bridge was erected on top of the existing one, a technique that made it too narrow for two vehicles to use at once.
The town is renting the temporary bridge from the state for $202 a month, Martin said. She was the longtime town clerk until last year.
She said the bridge is on the transportation agency’s work schedule, and the town must choose whether it wants to repair the bridge or totally replace it. The state is recommending a total replacement, which would give the new structure a 75-year life span, versus about 20 years refurbishing the current one.
The town would only be on the hook for five or 10 percent of the total cost, Martin said — the higher co-pay if the town asks the engineers to erect a temporary bridge during the construction season; the smaller one if the town once again reroutes traffic along Flat Iron Road.
Martin’s personal preference is the less expensive option because, she said, the town could use that extra savings and pump it into the highway budget and try to improve Flat Iron Road over the next few years in preparation for the 2025 bridge project.
“That way, we might end up with a better road, in the end,” Martin said.
School Street, named thus because that’s where the elementary school used to be before moving east in 1989, has the potential to be a draw for tourists and locals alike.
The community library moved out of the school last year and into the old railroad depot on School Street. The town offices share the same parking lot, and there has been a focus this year on turning the green space between them into a community garden.
And, as the historic depot suggests, the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail runs right through the area, and the state has put completion of the 93-mile trail high on its transportation priority list.
Opening the School Street bridge to two-way traffic once again — officially, this time — would make it easier for everyone to enjoy the area.
Martin said a replacement bridge could also be wider, allowing room for bikers and walkers to get around town, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.