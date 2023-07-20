Star Mandigo (at right), a rising 10th grader who lives across the street from the town offices, said she and her family managed to save all 38 of their chickens. All the birds stayed in Star’s bedroom for the night.
A giant iron railroad bridge crossing the river illustrated how high and raging the river had been Monday night in Wolcott — entire trees and at least one truck tire were wedged in the span’s metal angles.
Wolcott’s first responder families hosted a community cookout Saturday to feed folks whose homes along the Lamoille River bore the brunt of last week’s storm.
The event was held under sunny skies at the historic railroad depot on School Street, near the municipal office buildings that had served as an emergency shelter for several days. Remarkably, that small patch of slightly higher ground on the west side of the road was spared from the river’s wrath, even as homes just across the street on the east side were inundated and, a mere 500 feet down the road, a giant iron railroad bridge crossing the river illustrated how high and raging the river had been Monday night — entire trees and at least one truck tire were wedged in the span’s metal angles.
Fire chief Jim Holton’s wife, Natalie, organized the impromptu neighborhood gathering and those who could chip in contributed an array of pasta and potato salads and other burger and hot dog staples and cold, tart lemonade on an 85-degree day.
“This is just what a community does,” Natalie said, offered with a smile and a scoop of pasta salad.
Holton said all of the nearby swift water rescue crews were already deployed elsewhere and at one point dispatchers said “they can’t make it. We’re on our own.” So, Holton lashed a row boat on a department truck and used that, giving the Wolcott crew their own makeshift swift water rescue team.
One man rescued from the flood waters early Tuesday morning had been on the roof of his pickup truck for four hours, unable to call for help. The fire crew only got toned out to his location at after someone driving along Route 15 saw the man on his roof.
“Maybe four inches of the top of the truck was showing when we got there,” he said. “I’m just glad he didn’t go downstream. It wouldn’t have taken much.”
The first responders weren’t the only ones at Saturday’s cookout who had been busy playing the part of rescuers during the storm. Star Mandigo, a rising 10th grader who lives across the street from the town offices, said she and her family managed to save all 38 of their chickens. All the birds stayed in Star’s bedroom for the night.
On Saturday, she and her sister Lydia were carrying around two of them, Ducky and Cuddles.
“They’re a very important part of the family,” Star said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.