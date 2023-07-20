Wolcott’s first responder families hosted a community cookout Saturday to feed folks whose homes along the Lamoille River bore the brunt of last week’s storm.

The event was held under sunny skies at the historic railroad depot on School Street, near the municipal office buildings that had served as an emergency shelter for several days. Remarkably, that small patch of slightly higher ground on the west side of the road was spared from the river’s wrath, even as homes just across the street on the east side were inundated and, a mere 500 feet down the road, a giant iron railroad bridge crossing the river illustrated how high and raging the river had been Monday night — entire trees and at least one truck tire were wedged in the span’s metal angles.

Flood cleanup: Wolcott

A giant iron railroad bridge crossing the river illustrated how high and raging the river had been Monday night in Wolcott — entire trees and at least one truck tire were wedged in the span’s metal angles.
Flood cleanup: Wolcott

Star Mandigo (at right), a rising 10th grader who lives across the street from the town offices, said she and her family managed to save all 38 of their chickens. All the birds stayed in Star’s bedroom for the night.

