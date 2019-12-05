Repairs should begin later this month on a section of North Wolcott Road washed out and undercut by the raging Wild Branch river on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
Repair bids from contractors were opened earlier this week and the Wolcott Select Board was likely to accept one of the bids Wednesday night, after press time, according to Town Clerk Linda Martin.
Engineer Tyler Billingsley of East Engineering is overseeing the project, which will repair the section of North Wolcott Road washed away at the Sand Hill Road intersection. An entire lane of the road is missing. The washout is now walled off by concrete barriers; traffic lights control the flow of traffic in the open lane.
Billingsley oversaw a similar project on North Wolcott Road in 2018, when a similar washout occurred near Town and Country Sheds.
“It’s nearly identical to that last section,” Billingsley said. The project at the bottom of Sand Hill Road will include pushing the river back to its original location, armoring the roadbank with large rocks down to the stream, rebuilding the roadbed, installing guardrails and paving the rebuilt section, Billingsley said.
Projecting the cost of doing work like that during the winter can be tough, but Billingsley estimates the cost at between $175,000 and $225,000.
Billingsley said four bids were received. The lowest is from Gravel Construction in Hardwick, $184,430. H.A. Manosh of Morristown bid $199,100, Cambridge-based G.W. Tatro bid $199,515 and Salvas Inc. of Stowe bid $228,881.
Billingsley said the Gravel bid was thorough and detailed, and he recommended that the board accept it. Gravel Construction is owned by the two sons of Wolcott road commissioner Lucien Gravel.
Martin said the contract will stipulate that the road repair be primarily completed within 30 days.
“We want to do the lion’s share of the work this winter, in December and January,” Billingsley confirmed. A major construction job during a Vermont winter isn’t ideal, he admitted, but if the road isn’t shored up and rebuilt as soon as possible, another flood could make things even worse.
“It’s pretty vulnerable right now, “ he said. “If there’s another flood event or an ice jam, we could easily lose both lanes, and the project could double in size.”
Billingsley said paving is one aspect of the project that could wait until spring.