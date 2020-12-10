As the COVID-19 pandemic surges across the country Vermont has not been immune to that trend, with a steady uptick in new cases since early November.
The disease has sporadically found its way into schools across the state, although so far there have been no major outbreaks in school communities.
On Monday, Dec. 7, the News & Citizen caught up with one person who has recovered from COVID-19, Matt Foster, the principal at Wolcott Elementary School, for a closer look at what it’s like battling the disease that has turned so many lives upside down.
Foster, who still doesn’t know how he was infected, or by whom, believes he was exposed sometime during the week of Nov. 13 by someone who had the disease but was asymptomatic. He started to feel sick soon after, and only just recently felt like he was fully recovered.
Q: What were the first symptoms or signs you noticed, and how long after potential exposure did they surface?
Since I don’t know who/how I was infected I’m not sure how long symptoms took to show. It really felt like my typical sinus infection I get at this time of year.
Q: What symptoms did you experience while you were ill? What stood out as the worst? What was the hardest to deal with or overcome?
I experienced different symptoms at different times over a two-week period. The first three days I felt symptoms were the most intense and I stayed in bed. Sinus pressure, slight cough, congestion, and at one point, muscle soreness. I felt a lot better compared to the first weekend and the following Monday going forward, but experienced tiredness/fatigue and a low grade headache for different points over the next week and a half.
Q: What treatments or remedies helped the most?
Rest and over-the-counter pain relievers. I was fortunate that I did not need to be hospitalized. The department of health sent a pulse oximeter for me to monitor my oxygen levels and the doctor would call daily to check on my symptoms. This was a good way to monitor whether or not I was getting worse without having to go to the hospital unless it was needed.
Q: How many days were you ill, and how long before you were feeling well enough to begin working again?
It took probably three weeks to feel close to normal for me. I feel pretty close to 100 percent for this time of year.
Q: What was it like working with the Vermont Department of Health during contact tracing work? Did you have any other interactions with state employees as part of the process?
The health department was very good. I appreciated the contact for contact tracing, the pulse oximeter, and the daily contact with doctors until I was well.
