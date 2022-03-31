The Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative has awarded 24 grants to towns throughout the state.
The community grant program was created to help Vermont communities fully leverage local out-door recreation assets to become true “outdoor recreation friendly communities.”
“The substantial funds provided for this round encouraged communities to think big to leverage outdoor recreation and the many benefits that stem from it, from economic impacts to environmental stewardship to public health,” Michael Snyder, chair of the collaborative and commissioner of Vermont Forest, Parks and Recreation Commissioner, said.
This year’s grant recipients will be completing work in 11 of Vermont’s 14 counties and some projects will have statewide benefits, like the completion of a master plan for the Velomont Trail and work to pilot a Vermont River Access Collaborative that will allow for better stewardship of Vermont’s treasured water resources.
Local recipients include the Trust for Public Land in Wolcott ($197,900) to build a multi-use trail network in the new town forest, including trail signs, a network map and trailhead infrastructure. The trail will provide a safe route between the elementary school, recreation field and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Sterling College in Craftsbury received $200,000 to build a community wellness center and out-door recreation hub at the confluence of three trail systems in Craftsbury village, including trail signs, renovating an existing building to provide space for the center, which includes a climbing gym, recreation programming and workshops and equipment rentals.
