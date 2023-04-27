A Wolcott contractor is serving prison time after pleading guilty to home improvement fraud, and after the couple he stole from issued a strongly worded letter accusing him of betraying their trust.

Raymond Earle, 48, pleaded guilty last week to felony home improvement fraud and false pretenses and was ordered to serve 1-5 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.