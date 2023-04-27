Raymond Earle, 48, pleaded guilty last week to felony home improvement fraud and false pretenses and was ordered to serve 1-5 years.
According to court documents filed in 2019, retired Elmore couple Stacy and Brad Standley hired Earle in 2017 to do several odd jobs — including plowing, equipment maintenance, tree removal, furniture moving and excavating — that Brad couldn’t do because he was undergoing cancer treatment.
They first sued Earle in small claims court and later he was charged in criminal court.
According to a May 29, 2019, criminal affidavit, the Stanleys paid Earle $7,545, but he could only be sued for $5,000 in small claims court.
The criminal affidavit also states that the couple paid Earle $5,541 to replace the engine in their Bobcat utility vehicle after he claimed it needed transmission work and later said it needed a new engine.
However, police said when they talked to a mechanic about it, he denied ever selling Earle an engine, but rather gave him “merely a quote” for one — investigators say Earle altered the invoice by covering up the word “quote.”
In a victim statement filed with the court addressed to Earle, Stacy Standley wrote, “I know the sum you stole was a large amount of money, but that isn’t what impacted us the most. We thought you were a trusted family friend and you betrayed that trust.”
She accused Earle of taking advantage of her and her husband’s generosity and gifts, including embroidered hats with Earle’s company on them, a recliner, a chest freezer and a Christmas bonus.
“When asked, I suggested you be sentenced to prison, but also to community service so you can use your excavator skills to begin to repay the people of Vermont who have funded the restitution you owe. Perhaps the saddest part of your legacy is that you are quite talented with heavy equipment and could earn a comfortable living if you chose,” Standley wrote. “I suppose many victims don’t come forward because they are embarrassed. It is difficult to think of ourselves as the retired couple in Elmore who was victimized. We allowed it to happen, so we had an obligation to stop you from hurting someone else. Raymond, you really picked the wrong victims this time. I don’t regret our kindness to you, I feel sorry for you.”
