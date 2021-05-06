Wolcott residents will vote May 18 for a third time on a school budget.
Polls are open at the town offices from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ahead of last week’s press deadline, the school board had not been able to pin down a date. It originally scheduled the vote a day earlier, but town clerk Belinda Clegg said the day wouldn’t work because it was tax day.
Unlike the last vote, ballots are not being automatically mailed out to all Wolcott voters, although anyone wanting to vote early can request a ballot. The school board opted against it because so many votes came in early before the board could have an informational meeting.
The latest budget calls for $5,024,355 in spending next year, a drop of roughly $296,000 from the budget narrowly defeated April 20 by just 24 votes.
An informational meeting about the budget is scheduled for May 13 at 6 p.m. via Google Meet. The link for that meeting is at meet.google.com/xmq-ypbj-cgs.
(See Wolcott School Board chair Elliot Waring’s guest perspective.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.