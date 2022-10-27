In a Vermont autumn that stubbornly, beautifully refuses to give way to stick season, a group of roughly two dozen hikers, along with a backpacked baby and a leashed yellow Lab, ascended a wooded Wolcott ridgeline in a forest that, one day, will be open to countless more explorers.
The two-hour Saturday morning hike, organized by the Wolcott Community Forest Committee, offered a raw-form sample of a much larger area the town intends to purchase and conserve. The sojourn roughly marked the midpoint between voter approval to purchase the land and the actual acquisition of the land.
Voters last year approved the purchase of two separate parcels of land — a 307-acre plot owned by Rhoda Bedell-Whitcomb that straddles both sides of East Elmore Road, and a 399-acre swath abutting it owned by the Bourne family. The entire 706-acre area lies on the southwest corner of town near the border with Elmore.
At a July 20 selectboard meeting, Kate Wanner of the Trust for Public Land said exact figures on the purchase price have not been provided yet, but she said the town next year will have $1 million worth of property and still only be on the hook for $25,000. And even that sum would be paid for using federal money made available by the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package approved last year by Congress.
The rest of the funding is being sought by the trust.
At a forest committee meeting at Wolcott Elementary School Monday night, committee chair Gordon Young offered an update with what he described as good news tempered with some less encouraging news.
The good news, he said, was that the Trust for Public Land had signed a letter of intent with the Bourne family and has a bead on at least two funding sources for that parcel. According to Hayden Smith from the Trust, half the funding for the 306-acre Bedell-Whitcomb property has already been earmarked from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.
One is the Water Infrastructure Sponsorship Program, a program through the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation that, as its name suggests, offers funding for natural resource projects that “counter the loss of ecological function and biological diversity that jeopardizes the health of Vermont’s water resources.”
The less encouraging news is that the program comes with strings attached, according to Young. Namely, he said, it would limit building any infrastructure near any water sources, including “such things like no bridges over a stream.”
One such stream was prominent during Saturday’s hike, a steady-running and unnamed brook that feeds into the Elmore Branch, a tributary of the Lamoille River whose headwaters originate in the lake-rich Elmore/Woodbury region.
Failing funding from that state source, Smith said, the trust will look to the U.S. Forest Service for federal money.
“So, we have at least two different funding sources for that parcel,” Smith said of the Bourne land.
Young said that’s the good news.
“The minor disappointment is that it’s probably later in next year that we’re actually going to get to a closing and get to the point of being able to put shovels in the dirt for any kind of trail building or any kind of construction,” he said.
Clearing a path
Whether the acquisition happens next summer or next fall, the combined 700 acres will provide plenty of uses for the community and for visitors — as long as they are non-motorized activities.
The bulk of Monday’s meeting was dedicated to soliciting ideas on what kind of trail network could be built. It was noted, however, that if Water Infrastructure Sponsorship funding helps pay for the Bourne property, such trail building would be either limited or not permitted.
Brooke Scatchard and Mariah Keagy of the Morristown-based trail building organization Sinuosity were on hand to lead the brainstorming session. Sinuosity is responsible for designing and building some of the marquee trail networks in the greater Lamoille County area, with machine-built and single-track routes in Stowe (Cady Hill), Hyde Park (Cricket Hill) and Waterbury (Perry Hill).
Keagy, who specializes in trail planning, and Scatchard, who oversees the construction, said they plan to build a total of five miles of trail in the Wolcott Community Forest.
Keagy said she and Scatchard will also take further suggestions via the forest committee; visit bit.ly/3N6aQS8 for more information.
