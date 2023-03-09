Wolcott residents walked away from Tuesday’s annual meeting with a budget reduction and a continuing quandary over how to find someone to tally up the properties in town.

Wolcott’s proposed $1.7 million operating budget had originally included a line item to hire a professional property assessor that would be shared among four towns — Wolcott, Hyde Park, Johnson, along with the Addison County city of Vergennes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.