In conjunction with the Waterbury Library, Protect Our Wildlife is sponsoring a webinar on Wednesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. that aims to help people protect their backyard birds as well as predators that share the land with us.

The presenter is Shawn Smith from SHO Farm in Huntington, who is a doting caregiver to their 104 ducks. Smith will talk about his challenges with foxes and other predators and how they've protected their flock.

Sign up for Zoom while space is available at bit.ly/wildlifemay13.

Learning to coexist with foxes, bobcats, weasels and other predators leads to healthier landscapes. These animals play vital roles in the ecosystem, including helping manage rodent populations, as nature intended.

Tags

We Invest In The Community. Invest In Us.

Support Local Journalism

The need for factual, local news and information has never been greater. Show us you value our content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.