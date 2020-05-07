In conjunction with the Waterbury Library, Protect Our Wildlife is sponsoring a webinar on Wednesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. that aims to help people protect their backyard birds as well as predators that share the land with us.
The presenter is Shawn Smith from SHO Farm in Huntington, who is a doting caregiver to their 104 ducks. Smith will talk about his challenges with foxes and other predators and how they've protected their flock.
Sign up for Zoom while space is available at bit.ly/wildlifemay13.
Learning to coexist with foxes, bobcats, weasels and other predators leads to healthier landscapes. These animals play vital roles in the ecosystem, including helping manage rodent populations, as nature intended.