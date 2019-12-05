The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will hold a public informational meeting about Eastern coyotes in Barre on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
“Eastern coyotes first appeared in Vermont in the 1940s after breeding with Eastern wolves in Canada,” said Mark Scott, Vermont’s director of wildlife. “They are larger than their Western cousins, and they are adaptable opportunists, living in areas that are well-settled by humans as well as in remote wild areas.”
“Vermont’s coyotes now occupy a role as natural predators in our ecosystem, but they also have become highly controversial. We want to help people understand them from an objective, scientific perspective, and we want to help people learn how to live with them because they are well-established throughout Vermont.”
Kimberly Royar, Vermont’s furbearer project leader, and wildlife ecologist Dr. David Person will hold the meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Barre Fish and Game Club, Gun Club Road, Barre.
During her 38 years with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Royar helped landowners improve wildlife habitat, did extensive research on bobcats, coyotes and other furbearers, worked to restore Vermont’s population of American martens and worked in the central office as a special assistant to the commissioner.