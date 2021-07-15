Rep. Peter Welch is meeting with the Department of the Treasury to push for guidance on rules regarding the disbursement of county-level American Rescue Plan Act funds as soon as this week, according to a source close to his office.
Though many Vermont municipalities are already planning how to allocate promised rescue plan funds, $121 million in funding is set to be distributed through county-level governments, even though in Vermont the role of county governments is far more limited than in other states.
In June, Vermont’s federal delegation — Welch, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Patrick Leahy — said in a joint statement that they were “working to ensure that Vermont would not be penalized because it does not have organized county governments.”
While other New England states like Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island have secured altered guidance that will allow them to pass the money directly onto municipalities, Vermont waits in limbo to receive the same kind of flexibility.
Welch, looking to avoid disbursing these funds through Vermont's 14 counties, is looking to press the treasury to make a decision on the matter sooner rather than later.
‘A nice leg up’
According to a report published by Vermont’s joint fiscal office, distributing rescue plan funds at a county level would be an immense burden on those governments, saddling them with responsibility for money that far surpasses most county budgets.
Lamoille County, with a 2022 fiscal year budget of just over $646,000, would receive $4.9 million in rescue plan money, 7.6 times greater than the operating budget.
According to Lamoille County Sen. Richard Westman, a Republican, it would make much more sense to send this funding directly to municipalities so they can spend it on important initiatives like upgrading infrastructure to comply with federal guidelines.
“We have a number of communities that are going to have to do a lot of upgrades to their local transportation system to meet federal rules around the cleanup of Lake Champlain,” Westman said. “Stowe has gone out and they have assessed their whole transportation system within the community, all the town roads, to figure out where they have culverts to switch out, what they need to do to meet the new federal requirements and it adds up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Westman said this money would give other communities “a nice little leg up to start dealing with those federal rules.”
As chair of Senate Appropriations Committee, Leahy has said that Vermont should be treated differently due to its unique county structure. That sounded promising to Westman but, along with the rest of statewide government, there’s nothing he can do but wait for the federal delegation to sort it out.
If the money does get passed on to county governments despite these negotiations, county assistant judges may be in charge of disbursing it.
“If it ends up being disbursed in full or part through the counties, then we’ll be working responsibly to distribute the funds as intended for the maximum benefit of our communities,” said Joel Page, one of two assistant judges in Lamoille County.
Money on the way
Several Lamoille County municipalities already have hundreds of thousands of rescue plan money on the way and are in the process of deciding how to use it.
Stowe is expecting approximately $440,000 to replenish reserves the town used to offset revenue declines during the pandemic, according to town manager Charles Safford.
Morristown is waiting on $359,000 to be used to upgrade or implement systems that could be used for pandemic responsiveness in the future. The town is waiting to appropriate the funds, according to Eric Dodge, town administrator, based on advice from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
Cambridge estimates it will receive approximately $296,000. Though the selectboard is still planning to discuss where it will go, the town office requested money to update its HVAC system and assistance in completing its 40-year town records digitization project.
