Vermont Congressman Peter Welch attended a roundtable discussion last week about the need for better rural broadband access.
There certainly wasn’t anybody Skyping in. The talk took place in Johnson, where it can be tough to get cell service on Main Street of the college town, much less on the hills that rise up on both sides of the village.
“In a lot of parts of Vermont, we have no G, much less 5G,” Welch said.
The congressman said that, despite the perceived gridlock in Washington, just about every state has pockets of rural populations. And a rural broadband caucus counts among its ranks 40 members of Congress, of all political stripes.
Welch said the lack of reliable, fast — or any — internet or cell service is “an enormous stress” on rural economies.
“A lot of us believe we have to focus on revitalizing rural America,” Welch said. “And you can’t do that without rural broadband.”
Welch likens the push toward greater connectivity to the electrification of the country in the 1930s, when there was an acknowledgement that the values of self-reliance and dedication to communities extend to small-town America.
Tasha Wallis, executive director of the Lamoille County Planning Commission — which organized last week’s meeting — said five of the county’s 10 towns don’t have broadband internet. She said the planning commission has to be cognizant of the size of the files it emails to some town clerks, who might have to wait hours for it to download.
“Kids are driving to the high school or the library to do their homework,” which regularly requires internet research to finish, she said.
The same goes for educators, said Carol Caldwell-Edmonds of Belvidere, a professor. She said the roughly 300 homes in her town have internet access through Consolidated Communications, but it takes her hours to grade student papers, waiting for them to come in over the internet.
The roundtable talk included officials from most of the county’s towns, as well as representatives from public and private utilities, state government officials working on broadband issues, and some college students.
“It’s tough to put school first if you have to go somewhere else to do homework,” said Adriana Eldred, a student at Northern Vermont University-Johnson.
Welch praised a map that the Vermont Department of Public Service created; it endeavors to show true cell service coverage. The map was created by assigning an employee to drive all of Vermont’s main state highways, slowly, with six different cell phones from different carriers, to test actual connectivity. That effort was suggested by the Federal Communications Commission, which said coverage maps — all but created by the major cellular service providers — showed near-full all over the state, and all over rural America.
“It was total BS, right?” Welch said of the FCC maps.
Similar judgment was reserved for the FCC’s decision to nix that study.
“It was a fun project for us,” Clay Purvis, director for telecommunications at the Department of Public Service, told Welch. “It’s unfortunate the FCC canceled it.”
Said Welch, “They don’t want to know.”
But, the map was out of the bottle, and Purvis said a lot of communities saw it and wondered what could be done. Indeed, dozens of Vermont towns have broadband on their Town Meeting Day agendas next week.
Rob Fish with the Department of Public Service said 43 towns are expected to vote on whether to form or join “communications union districts,” most of them clustered in the northeast and southwest corners of the state. Nearby, Hardwick, Craftsbury and Greensboro have it on their annual meeting warnings.
The districts are somewhat analogous to more traditional utilities like electric departments or water and sewer districts — an echo of Welch’s analogy of 1930s rural electrification.
Doug Molde, a Johnson select board member, said the town’s broadband committee is looking at the challenges — notably, who’s going to pay for it?
“We want some solution, and we don’t want it in 10 years,” Molde said
Also in the mix at last week’s roundtable were internet service providers, from the big guys like Consolidated to smaller outfits like Mansfield Community Fiber and Stowe Cable.
Leslie Nulty of MC Cable said rolling out fiber is a long process, about two years from when the idea of faster speed is “a gleam in the eye.” She said laws like those governing utility pole attachments are hurdles to rapid rollout.
“It makes this a very long (process) before you can even begin to deliver the goods,” Nulty said.
Tim Humphrey, who’s on Cambridge’s broadband committee, echoed Molde’s cost concerns. Sure, enough money might get internet service providers to lay down fiber to your place, but at what cost to everyone else? Humphrey said if your only options are sluggish DSL internet for $35 a month or faster broadband for $80 a month, “it leaves a lot of people aside.”
“For some people, $80 a month just for internet is a stretch,” he said.
Welch said affordability is always an issue; a lot of people couldn’t afford electricity when it came to their town.
“But,” Welch said, “if you don’t even have the infrastructure in place, you can’t talk about affordability.”