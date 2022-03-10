A senior at Peoples Academy was one of 10 Vermont teens who participated in a recent virtual town hall hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
For Max King, the message he wants adults like the senator and teachers at his school to hear is clear: Listen to the youth.
“In order for student voices and their needs to move forward, adults need to step back and say, ‘What does it mean to listen?’” King said in an interview after the town meeting. “What does listening really look like?”
To watch the roughly 90-minute virtual town meeting, go to bit.ly/3KuIrD4.
Much of panel discussion dealt with mental health during the pandemic. King said he already struggled with his mental health before the pandemic, and it just got worse during the days of quarantining and remote learning.
“Being locked in my house and in my room for so long just took a toll on my life,” he said. “You really started to realize how bored somebody can get by not going outside, and I think that, for a lot of students, that was a huge part of it.”
King told the panel that there isn’t enough mental health and addiction support for young people in Vermont, and he doesn’t feel the adults support teenagers with mental illness.
“I have been fighting adults my entire life to believe me when I say I am in pain,” King told the panel. “This is not an excuse. This is not made up. That has to change, and we need education for the adults in the building.”
In an interview after, King said there are two types of people when it comes to giving students more autonomy over their education and their school cultures: those who emphasize thinking about things in the long term and those who say, “Why can’t we just start tomorrow? That’s an easy fix.”
King is in the tomorrow camp, not the sometime-down-the-line camp.
“Honestly, you need both of those people to actually get work done. You need people who think about the long term, and people who think about the present,” King said in his interview. “But I think that, at PA specifically, they really do focus on the people who are thinking about long term, because I haven’t seen a lot of change in the school at the moment.”
During the Sanders panel, King also brought up affordable housing as a barrier to living in Vermont. He said even people with decent-paying jobs sometimes barely scrape by. King’s comments reflected what many in Lamoille County have observed — housing stock is being created, but the real estate and rental costs are exceedingly high.
“The issue is not a lack of apartments. The issue is the cost of those buildings, and people who do not qualify for low-income housing are still struggling to afford the basics,” King told the panel.
Sanders said he was visiting a Lamoille County high school some years back — he couldn’t recall which one — and asked the students how many of them worked after school.
“I was stunned,” Sanders said. “Like, 80 percent of the students raised their hands. They worked at McDonalds, or wherever they worked.”
One student, Hunter Cargill, from BFA-Fairfax, said teachers don’t realize how much students have on their plates when they leave school for the day, whether they are working, or tending to family, or involved with extracurricular activities like sports or the arts. Cargill said some of “the old-school teachers” assign two to three hours of homework each night.
“We don’t just go home and do homework like robots, eat dinner and go to bed,” Cargill said. “We have jobs, we have friends, we have family and we have other obligations that we need to attend to.”
King said he is part of Peoples Academy’s leadership team and is known as something of a “controversial student” because he doesn’t think that adults deserve obeisance just because they are adults. He thinks his blunt manner has made an impact on the adults in the building and hopes “something resonates with them” when he graduates at the end of the year.
Sanders, for his part, urged the students to get involved by asking local legislators to visit their schools or by going to city council or town selectboard meetings.
“Don’t be afraid. Don’t be intimidated. I suspect that, while some of the local folks may be a little nervous about it, I think most of them would say, “That’s great, we’re having young people here. What’s on your mind?’” Sanders said. “That’s a way to get started, and then, you know, go from there. Run for president of the United States. You have to be 35, that’s all.”
